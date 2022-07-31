2022 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: News and Rumors
Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Frankie Montas are just some of the names who could be dealt at the deadline. Follow here for all the latest news.
We have reached the pinnacle of the 2022 MLB season. After play yesterday, every team in baseball has crossed the century-mark in games played and we are less than 72 hours removed from the trade deadline. This is baseball euphoria!
Sure the All-Star Game was fun, but any die-hard baseball fan appreciates the trade deadline way more. There is enough of a sample size now to know which teams should be buying, which should be selling and which teams are caught in the middle. The deadline let’s us all understand what each teams goals will be this year.
Some teams will sell big and focus on rebuilding for the future and other teams will go for it in hopes of winning big now. We have already seen massive news over the past week heading into the deadline, from Andrew Benintendi getting traded to the Yankees and a massive blockbuster with Luis Castillo going to the Mariners for an absolute haul of prospects.
Over at Just Baseball, we have written the most comprehensive trade deadline preview you will find anywhere, with 30 written outlooks on all 30 teams, each coming with an accompanied podcast and video. We are prepared for any and everything, but according to some reporters, we could be in for one wild ride.
This article post will be your official resource to stay up-to-date with everything going on during this deadline. Check back often, as we will continuously update the post with every trade and major rumor that could effect your favorite team at the deadline.
Before we look ahead though, here is a recap of everything that has happened thus far, ahead of the August 2nd 6:00 p.m. MLB Trade Deadline.
New York Mets Add a Pair of Left-handed Bats
The first trade of deadline season took place on July 23rd, when the New York Mets traded rookie reliever Collin Holderman to the Pittsburgh Pirates Daniel Vogelbach. Holderman was having a strong season, with a 2.04 ERA in 15 appearances, but was dealt so the Mets could add a new DH bat to face right-handed pitching.
The Mets later decided they weren’t done adding lefties to the lineup, as they swung a deal for Tyler Naquin, who replaced Travis Jankowski as the fourth outfielder on the Mets roster.
New York is still reportedly looking for a right-handed bat and some bullpen help at the deadline.
New York Yankees Trade for Andrew Benintedni
While Vogelbach was the first trade, it was not until Wednesday that the first major deal was struck, taking one of the our to 20 trade targets off the board. The New York Yankees sent three prospects to Kanas City to acquire Andrew Benintendi.
Benintendi will be a free agent after this season, making it a great time to have a career year. The 28-year-old hit .320/.387/.398, with a 126 wRC+ in 93 games played with the Royals prior to being traded. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career this season.
Now the rumor is that the Yankees are shopping Joey Gallo, hoping to rid themselves of one of the players they landed at last year’s deadline.
Reds Deal Luis Castillo to Seattle for Massive Haul
Andrew Benintendi was big news, but even that paled in comparison to the splash that was made on Friday night, when the Seattle Mariners swung a trade for Luis Castillo.
Castillo is one of the biggest names that is expected to move at this year’s deadline, and could very well be the difference in helping the Mariners break their nearly 20-year playoff drought.
The former Reds starter has pitched to a career-best 2.86 ERA across 14 starts this season. He too was an All-Star, making his second appearance in the Midsummer Classic. In exchange for Castillo, the Reds landed an impressive haul of prospects, which included Just Baseball’s No. 21 overall prospect, shortstop Noelvi Marte.
Cardinals and Phillies Make Minor Swap
On Saturday, we saw the Cardinals and Phillies make a trade that does not seem too significant now, but could change if one of these players pops in a new situation. St. Louis sent struggling infielder Edmundo Sosa to the Phillies in exchange for left-handed reliever JoJo Romero.
Sosa is hitting just .189/.244/.270 this season and was relegated to a bench role with the Cardinals. In Philadelphia, maybe his glove alone will be enough to warrant some playing time for a Phillies team that has its fair share of struggles defensively.
Meanwhile the Cardinals receive a reliever in Romero who has a career 7.89 ERA across 21 2/3 career innings pitched at the big league level.
Colorado Rockies Extend Closer Daniel Bard
The Rockies top trade asset at this year’s deadline was taken off the table yesterday, as the Rockies extended closer Daniel Bard.
The 37-year-old has enjoyed a career renaissance in Colorado, pitching to a 1.86 ERA this season with 22 saves. The Rockies could have received a solid prospect return for Bard, but instead opted to keep their closer in hopes of contending in the short-term.
This likely shows their hand with what they will do regarding their All-Star, CJ Cron, as recent reports indicate that he could be staying put in Colorado.
Dodgers Land Bullpen Help with Chris Martin
The Los Angeles Dodgers were the first team to make a move to bolster their bullpen at this year’s deadline, as they made a trade with the Chicago Cubs to acquire veteran Chris Martin.
Martin, 36, is pitching to a 4.31 ERA this season across 34 appearances. Last year, Martin won the World Series with the Atlanta Braves, after pitching to a 3.95 ERA across 46 regular season appearances. In the World Series, Martin gave the Braves 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
In exchange for Martin, the Cubs receive utilityman Zach McKinstry. The 27-year-old doesn’t have much of a track record at the big league level (career .669 OPS), but Chicago has recently found some success unearthing valuable players out of journeyman like Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel.
Rays Acquire David Peralta From Arizona
The Tampa Bay Rays are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries to their position player core, so they made a deal to bolster their outfield depth on Saturday. David Peralta is heading to Tampa in a trade that sends catching prospect Christian Cerda.
Peralta has spent his entire nine-year career playing in Arizona, where he won a Silver Slugger in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019. A career .283/.340/.463, Peralta has been as solid as any outfielder in the National League, providing the Diamondbacks with solid pop and a strong glove for years.
Now he will be traded to the American League, where he will get the chance to play with a contender again. This season, the 34-year-old is hitting .248/.316/.460, with 12 home runs and a 110 wRC+.
Cerda heads back to the D-Backs in this trade, giving Arizona a solid 19-year-old catching prospect. In 20 games of Rookie Ball this year, Cerda is hitting .315/.464/.519, five doubles and five stolen bases.