2022 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: News and Rumors

We have reached the pinnacle of the 2022 MLB season. After play yesterday, every team in baseball has crossed the century-mark in games played and we are less than 72 hours removed from the trade deadline. This is baseball euphoria!

Sure the All-Star Game was fun, but any die-hard baseball fan appreciates the trade deadline way more. There is enough of a sample size now to know which teams should be buying, which should be selling and which teams are caught in the middle. The deadline let’s us all understand what each teams goals will be this year.

Some teams will sell big and focus on rebuilding for the future and other teams will go for it in hopes of winning big now. We have already seen massive news over the past week heading into the deadline, from Andrew Benintendi getting traded to the Yankees and a massive blockbuster with Luis Castillo going to the Mariners for an absolute haul of prospects.

Over at Just Baseball, we have written the most comprehensive trade deadline preview you will find anywhere, with 30 written outlooks on all 30 teams, each coming with an accompanied podcast and video. We are prepared for any and everything, but according to some reporters, we could be in for one wild ride.