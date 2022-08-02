Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Noah Syndergaard From Angels

The Phillies land a former rival to bolster their rotation, trading with the Angels to acquire Noah Syndegaard.

By Ryan Finkelstein
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 25: Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard #34 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have bolstered the back-end of their starting rotation, reuniting ace Zack Wheeler with his former teammate Noah Syndergaard in the trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

In his first season removed from Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard is pitching to a 3.83 ERA across 15 starts after signing a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels this offseason.

Syndergaard’s strikeouts are way down from the 9.7 K/9 he posted during his years with the Mets. This year, his 7.2 K/9 is by far a career-low, but he is still getting a lot of groundballs and is a quality starter that slots right into the Phillies rotation. He also obviously has plenty of experience pitching in the NL East.

In return for their year with Syndergaard, the Angels receive Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. Moniak is a 24-year-old outfielder with a career .386 OPS in just 106 PA. Sanchez was drafted in the 12th round back in 2019. He has a career .699 OPS across three seasons in the minors.

