Atlanta Braves Trade for Angels Closer Raisel Iglesias

The last big move of the trade deadline comes from no other team than the biggest winners from last year’s deadline, the Atlanta Braves.

At the buzzer, the Braves added a great arm to slot into the back-end of their bullpen, acquiring the Angels closer Raisel Iglesias for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez.

Braves getting Raisel Iglesias from Angels for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez, source tells @TheAthletic. Braves taking remainder of Iglesias’ contract. First: @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

Iglesias is owed $10 million this season and is still owed $16 million a year for each of the next three seasons. Taking on all that money is a big relief for the Angels, who just signed Iglesias to a four-year, $58 million deal this offseason.

The 32-year-old is pitching to a 4.04 ERA this season with 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. He has 16 saves this year and led the AL in saves in 2021 with 59.