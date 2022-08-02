Phillies Acquire Closer David Robertson From the Chicago Cubs

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a move that will go a long way to solidifying their bullpen, acquiring closer David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs.

The Phillies beef up their bullpen with one of the biggest names on the market as they scoop up David Robertson from the Cubs, per @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/Id41szYIfW — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) August 2, 2022

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019, this was the first season where David Robertson returned fully healthy and it has been a renaissance for one of the better relievers of the past decade.

The 37-year-old has pitched to a stellar 2.23 ERA with the Cubs this season, eventually earning the job as their closer where he saved 14 games. This is a return to Philadelphia for Robertson, who signed with the Phillies prior to the 2019 season, when he would eventually tear his UCL and require Tommy John.

Robertson now gives the Phillies another option alongside Corey Knebel that can close out games or just pitch in high-leverage situations as a set-up man. In exchange for Robertson, the Cubs acquired pitching prospect Ben Brown from Philadelphia.