Andrew Benintendi Traded to New York Yankees

The first major trade of the deadline has happened. Just shy of 11:00 pm on the East Coast Wednesday, the New York Yankees acquired Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. We would later learn the return headed to the Royals would be T.J. Sikkema (Yankees #19 prospect), Beck Way (Yankees #21 prospect), and Chandler Champlain.

The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City, sources tell ESPN. Three minor leaguers will be headed back to the Royals. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2022

For New York, they acquire a lefty bat on an expiring deal who will help strengthen an already strong lineup. Benintendi is slashing .321/.389/.399 with three home runs and a 127 wRC+.

The 28-year-old should slot into left field everyday moving Aaron Hicks to a bench role. Benintendi has mostly batted second in Kansas City but Aaron Judge has that covered in New York. Regardless of where he slots into the batting order, the Yankees add a bat-to-ball player who should help balance their power lineup.

Andrew Benintendi is on fire to start 2022! 🔥



He has seven hits and four games, capped off by this 407-foot home run 🔵⚪️🚀 pic.twitter.com/3JofvVwA3o — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) April 11, 2022

We will do a deeper dive on the prospect return in a future article, but on the surface the return seems light for a player of Benintendi’s caliber. Most were projecting a higher ranked prospect with secondary pieces but the Royals decided to side with more prospects than the highest-rated prospect.