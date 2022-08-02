Eric Hosmer Finally Traded, Dealt to the Boston Red Sox

Rosier, on the other hand, has fared well in High-A, hitting .263/.381/.396 at the level this season. The 22-year-old outfielder was drafted in the 12th round by the Mariners in 2021 and was traded to San Diego in the deal that sent Adam Frazier to Seattle.

Let’s be honest, it would have been pretty awkward for Eric Hosmer to continue to play for the San Diego Padres.

After having already tried to deal him once this offseason, Hosmer was originally included in the package that sent Juan Soto to San Diego, but the first baseman had the right to decline the trade as the Nationals were on his limited 10-team no-trade list.

The Padres ended up making that trade without Hosmer in it, but it was only a matter of time before they found him a new home and that is exactly what they did with reports now indicating he will be traded to the Red Sox.

With Eric Hosmer out of the Juan Soto trade after rejecting a deal to Washington, the Boston Red Sox swooped in and will acquire him from San Diego, sources tell ESPN. The finances are unclear: Padres could pick up a chunk of money — or could send along a prospect with Hosmer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

With Josh Bell added in the trade for Soto, there would have been no place for Hosmer on the roster, even putting the money aside. San Diego is looking to get under the $230 luxury tax threshold, which could be important for them to avoid future repeater tax penalties if they were to extend Soto after the season.