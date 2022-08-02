Breaking Down the Josh Hader Trade Return for the Brewers

In a bit of a surprising move, the first place Brewers shipped out four-time All Star reliever Josh Hader for relievers Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet, along with outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz and left-handed pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

Acquired from the Twins for right-hander Chris Paddack prior to this season, Rogers slotted right into the closer’s role for the Padres. The 31-year-old got off to a stellar start this season, tossing 13 consecutive outings without an earned run.

Since then, it has been tough sledding for the southpaw, pitching to a 7.45 ERA over his last 20 appearances. The Brewers likely will not expect Rogers to step into Harder’s role as Milwaukee’s setup man Devin Williams has been as good as any reliever in baseball, pitching to a 1.59 ERA with six saves.

Rogers should offer some reinforcement to the Brewers bullpen with the ability to close on nights Williams is unavailable. The underlying numbers point towards Rogers having a bit of bad luck over his rough stretch and perhaps lower leverage outings will help him get right.