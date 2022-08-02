New York Yankees Trade Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Joey Gallo gets out of the Big Apple. Around 2:30 pm it was announced Gallo had been traded to the Dodgers for a minor league prospect.

Joey Gallo to Dodgers for Beeter per sources pending medical — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) August 2, 2022

Gallo has struggled this season slashing .159/.282/.339. In the past, Gallo’s power and ability to get on-base made up for his low average but the power was decimated this year, hitting only 12 home runs. The Yankees were ready to move on and it sounds like Gallo was too. A change of scenery and fresh start might be exactly what he needs to get back to form.

While this trade might look minor, let’s not forget Gallo has a 40, 41, and 38 home run seasons under his belt. The Dodgers needed an upgrade in the outfield after Chris Taylor went down with injury. This will allow Taylor, when healthy, to move back to a super utility role. Worse case scenario, the Dodgers acquired a great fielder who can at least be an upgrade over Trayce Thompson.

Best case, they added a legit power bat from the left side.