New York Yankees Trade Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers
After a disastrous year playing in pinstripes, Joey Gallo will finally get the chance at a fresh start elsewhere as a member of the Dodgers.
Joey Gallo gets out of the Big Apple. Around 2:30 pm it was announced Gallo had been traded to the Dodgers for a minor league prospect.
Gallo has struggled this season slashing .159/.282/.339. In the past, Gallo’s power and ability to get on-base made up for his low average but the power was decimated this year, hitting only 12 home runs. The Yankees were ready to move on and it sounds like Gallo was too. A change of scenery and fresh start might be exactly what he needs to get back to form.
While this trade might look minor, let’s not forget Gallo has a 40, 41, and 38 home run seasons under his belt. The Dodgers needed an upgrade in the outfield after Chris Taylor went down with injury. This will allow Taylor, when healthy, to move back to a super utility role. Worse case scenario, the Dodgers acquired a great fielder who can at least be an upgrade over Trayce Thompson.
Best case, they added a legit power bat from the left side.
Heading back to New York is Clayton Beeter, a 23-year-old starter in Double-A. Beeter currently has a 5.75 ERA, while striking out 15.33 batters per nine and walking 6.10 per nine. After trading away pitching to Kansas City last week, the Yankees bring back a prospect in a similar tier.
The Dodgers were able to get a high-risk, high-reward piece without giving up a priced prospect. In my mind, this is the perfect type of move for the Dodgers. Gallo has proved he can impact the baseball, but strikeouts will always be there.