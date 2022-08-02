Superstar Juan Soto and Josh Bell Traded to San Diego Padres

The extension would have made the young phenom on a Hall of Fame trajectory the highest-paid player in MLB history and the second-highest paid athlete in the history of North American sports, only behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year, $450 million deal.

Juan Soto will be the 1st player in MLB history, age 23 or younger, to change teams midseason the year he was an All-Star.



Padres will get a WS champion, MVP runner-up, 2-time Silver Slugger, HR Derby champion and also the youngest player in NL history to win a batting title. pic.twitter.com/LM4Z95UJGE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 2, 2022

For San Diego, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager A.J. Preller has now paired Soto with fellow Dominicans Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. for at least the next two seasons. Machado, 30, signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego ahead of the 2019 season, while Tatis, also 23 years old, signed a 14-year, $340 million extension prior to the 2021 season. On Monday, Preller and the Padres also extended right-hander Joe Musgrove on a five-year, $100 million deal.

Over the course of the last two trade deadlines, Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo has now traded three stars who will have a legitimate Hall of Fame case at the end of their careers in Soto, right-hander Max Scherzer, and shortstop Trea Turner. Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million deal ahead of this season with the New York Mets; Turner is well-positioned to sign a deal in excess of $250 million this offseason, while Soto will likely surpass Mahomes for the largest contract in North American sports history when he does choose to sign.

Can’t get over the Nationals having:



Bryce Harper

Anthony Rendon

Max Scherzer

Trea Turner

Juan Soto



All gone in a matter of a few years. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 2, 2022

Josh Bell

Bell, 29, is enjoying perhaps the best year of his seven-year Major League career. In 103 games for the Nationals this season, Bell is slashing .301/.384/.493 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI’s. His .877 OPS is the second-best mark of his career, only behind his .936 OPS during his All-Star campaign with the Pirates in 2019. His .301 batting average and .384 on-base percentage are both career-bests.

Bell, a switch-hitter, provides immediate impact at first base or as the designated hitter as a “rental” option. Bell is earning $10 million this year before hitting free agency at season’s end. Bell has been effective from both sides of the plate this year, logging an .890 OPS against right-handed pitching and an .855 OPS against southpaws.

Breaking: Josh Bell is headed to the Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/f8HXnUYgLw — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2022

The Return for the Nationals

Gore, 23, is the main Major Leaguer coming back in the deal. The former third overall pick in 2017 was once regarded as the best pitching prospect in all of baseball, and after a mysterious 2021 season, looked the part to start the year.