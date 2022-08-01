Frankie Montas Traded to the New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have landed a front-line starting pitcher to pair with Gerrit Cole, making a trade with the A's for ace Frankie Montas.
The Yankees have landed their coveted starter. After missing out on Luis Castillo late last week, the Yankees struck a deal late Monday afternoon for the Oakland Athletics ace.
The 29-year-old has spent the past six seasons in Oakland pitching to the tune of a 3.70 ERA. In 2022, Montas is striking out 9.37 batters per nine and walking only 2.41 per nine. The righty has a consistent track record and will pair well at the top of the rotation with Gerrit Cole.
An injury to Luis Severino and questions surrounding Nestor Cortes inning count led to starting pitching being priority number one in New York. Montas adds another great arm to a solid rotation that should help the first-place Yankees be a World Series favorite. He also comes with a year of team control, hitting free agency in 2024.
The return included Waldichuk (No. 5 prospect), JP Sears (No. 20), Medina (No. 10), and the lone position player Cooper Bowman (No. 21). Oakland elected to go pitcher-heavy, which makes sense. Their farm system is down, especially with projectable starting pitchers. Waldichuk, Sears, and Medina will likely all become big league options.
Similar to their strategy in the offseason, Oakland also prioritized players closer to reaching the big leagues, something we saw them target this offseason.
In addition to Montas, the Yankees will get relief pitcher and veteran Lou Trivino. Trivino currently had a 6.47 ERA but is striking out 12.66 per nine, with an xFIP of 2.92. A nice, experienced throw in that could turn it around in a new situation for sure.
Trivino is not the only reliever the Yankees have added today either, as they swung a trade for Scott Effross earlier in the day, giving up No. 7 prospect starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski in the deal. Effross is under control through the 2027 and is pitching to a 2.66 ERA.
Between adding Effross and Trivino, landing the big-ticket starter in Montas, as well as the trade for All-Star Andrew Benintendi last week, the Yankees have effectively addressed nearly all their needs at the deadline. They still may remain active over the next 25 hours or so, as this is clearly a team gunning for a World Series title in 2022.