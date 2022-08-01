Frankie Montas Traded to the New York Yankees

The Yankees have landed their coveted starter. After missing out on Luis Castillo late last week, the Yankees struck a deal late Monday afternoon for the Oakland Athletics ace.

The New York Yankees are acquiring right-hander Frankie Montas and right-handed reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland A’s, sources tell ESPN.



First was Andrew Benintendi. Then was Scott Effross. And now the Yankees get Montas to join their rotation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

The 29-year-old has spent the past six seasons in Oakland pitching to the tune of a 3.70 ERA. In 2022, Montas is striking out 9.37 batters per nine and walking only 2.41 per nine. The righty has a consistent track record and will pair well at the top of the rotation with Gerrit Cole.

An injury to Luis Severino and questions surrounding Nestor Cortes inning count led to starting pitching being priority number one in New York. Montas adds another great arm to a solid rotation that should help the first-place Yankees be a World Series favorite. He also comes with a year of team control, hitting free agency in 2024.

The A's return for Frankie Montas is left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman, sources tell ESPN. @JackCurryYES was on both ends of the deal.



Waldichuk is the headliner, and he's a very good one. Has 116 Ks in 76.1 IP. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

The return included Waldichuk (No. 5 prospect), JP Sears (No. 20), Medina (No. 10), and the lone position player Cooper Bowman (No. 21). Oakland elected to go pitcher-heavy, which makes sense. Their farm system is down, especially with projectable starting pitchers. Waldichuk, Sears, and Medina will likely all become big league options.