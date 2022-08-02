Orioles All-Star Closer Jorge Lopez Traded to Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen on Tuesday morning. Closer Jorge Lopez of the Baltimore Orioles will be coming over to Minnesota in exchange for four pitchers: Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nuñez, and Juan Rojas.

Jorge Lopez to Twins. Nice pickup. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report the deal, while Jeff Passan of ESPN confirmed the return for Baltimore.

Lopez is having a breakout season at age 29. In 44 games, he has 19 saves and a 1.68 ERA. His 2.99 FIP and 2.99 xERA are similarly impressive. The right-hander made his first All-Star team this past July.

He will fit in well with the Twins, who are sorely in need of relief help. Their bullpen has pitched the fifth-most innings in baseball, with the fifth-worst FIP. Minnesota’s bullpen ERA ranks in the middle of the pack, but they have the fourth-most blown saves in the league.