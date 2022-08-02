Morosi: Juan Soto Sweepstakes Down to Three Finalists

Good morning baseball fans. Are you ready for a big day?

Today could be the day we see a 23-year-old superstar get traded in a seismic event that could change the course of baseball history. While that may sound hyperbolic, it is true when you consider the impact Juan Soto could have on the playoff race this year.

Adding a Juan Soto to your lineup for the stretch run of the season is unheard of, but only gets more exciting when you realize that he is under control for two more years and is likely to sign a massive extension with any team who trades for his services.

We have all been wondering if a deal really is imminent though, as the Nationals could conceivably hold onto Soto until the offseason and try to trade him for their king’s ransom then (or they could, you know, pay him every penny he is worth and sign him).