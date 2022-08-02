Brandon Drury Traded to the San Diego Padres

The Padres added yet another slugger ahead of the deadline, acquiring Brandon Drury from the Reds. The utility man is currently in the middle of a career-year and brings versatility to San Diego.

Padres still at it: They are acquiring Brandon Drury from the Reds, sources tell me and @Ctrent. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

After seeing Luke Voit moved in the Juan Soto trade, the Padres needed another right-handed bat. Drury is slashing .274/.335/.530 with 20 home runs and a 132 wRC+. The addition helps the Padres depth as Drury can play everywhere besides catcher and center. This move, along with the Soto trade, automatically improves the Padres outfield options if they choose to start Drury in left.

An expiring contract, making only $900,000 this season, made a lot of sense for the Padres who’s financial situation has been ever changing. A move like this is what World Series contenders do. Instead of hoping they have enough for October, the Padres went out and added a starting level bat to solidify their team.

SS Victor Acosta, the Padres' No. 6 prospect, heading back to the Reds for Drury, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

For the Reds, they net the Padres No. 6 prospect, Victor Acosta. The switch-hitting shortstop just turned 18 years old and is known for his glove more than his bat. Acosta was in the complex league for San Diego where he slashed .243/.346/.360 with five stolen bases and two home runs.