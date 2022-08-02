Brandon Drury Traded to the San Diego Padres
The Padres continue to be the most active team ahead of the trade deadline, adding a powerful bat and versatile defender in Brandon Drury.
The Padres added yet another slugger ahead of the deadline, acquiring Brandon Drury from the Reds. The utility man is currently in the middle of a career-year and brings versatility to San Diego.
After seeing Luke Voit moved in the Juan Soto trade, the Padres needed another right-handed bat. Drury is slashing .274/.335/.530 with 20 home runs and a 132 wRC+. The addition helps the Padres depth as Drury can play everywhere besides catcher and center. This move, along with the Soto trade, automatically improves the Padres outfield options if they choose to start Drury in left.
An expiring contract, making only $900,000 this season, made a lot of sense for the Padres who’s financial situation has been ever changing. A move like this is what World Series contenders do. Instead of hoping they have enough for October, the Padres went out and added a starting level bat to solidify their team.
For the Reds, they net the Padres No. 6 prospect, Victor Acosta. The switch-hitting shortstop just turned 18 years old and is known for his glove more than his bat. Acosta was in the complex league for San Diego where he slashed .243/.346/.360 with five stolen bases and two home runs.
Turning a minor league free agent into a highly-regarded prospect is rare. Cincinnati’s General Manager Nick Krall has navigated the deadline well setting the Reds up for the near future, and long-term future of the team. For the Padres, well, they are going for the World Series.