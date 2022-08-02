Cincinnati Reds Trade Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins

The Reds trade yet another starting pitcher as Tyler Mahle is headed to join former teammate Sony Gray in Minnesota.

Tyler Mahle has been traded to the #Twins according to sources. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) August 2, 2022

Minnesota acquires a much-needed starter in Mahle. The 27-year-old has been an underrated pitcher across the league for a few seasons now. While his surface numbers might not look great, pitching in Great American Ballpark has not done him any favors. His career home ERA is 5.02 and his away ERA is 3.74.

Not only does Mahle add talent to an underwhelming rotation, but he comes with an additional year of team control. The starting pitching market was drying up, especially for players with upside. Mahle will immediately be inserted near the top of Minnesota’s rotation.

Deal for Tyler Mahle from #MNTwins includes prospects Spencer Steer, Christian Encarncion-Strand, and Steven Hajjar going to the #Reds — Ted (@tlschwerz) August 2, 2022

As for the return, Cincinnati gets back two infielders and a starting pitcher. Spencer Steer is a 24-year-old second baseman/ third basemen who could slide into the Reds lineup today. He is Rule-5 eligible in December, so the Reds will need to add him to the 40-man roster before then.