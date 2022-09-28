2022 MLB Top 100 Prospects: End of Season Update

52. George Valera - OF - Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6’0, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.3M (2017) – CLE | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 55/60 50/60 50/50 40/50 55 Valera’s calling card is his sweet left-handed swing geared for lift and power. Though swing and miss concerns cloud the 21-year-old’s outlook a bit, his consistent production has become impossible to ignore. Offense Valera starts with an open stance and his weight heavily stacked on his backside which helps him control his lower half throughout his load and into his swing while keeping his weight back. Valera has exciting power–especially to his pull side–but the 21-year-old will at times look to pull a bit too much. Valera’s swing can get long on him and the desire to go pull-side could be stemming from just wanting to get the barrel out in time, though it has caused him to be more susceptible to roll over on off speed, pulling the ball 65% of the time on non-fastballs while putting it on the ground 52% of the time. A patient hitter, Valera punishes mistakes and will wait the pitcher out until he makes one. The ability to shrink the zone and crush pitches middle in hedges some of Valera’s swing and miss concerns and though he seems like he could get exposed against higher quality pitching, Valera has put up solid numbers in Triple-A as a 21-year-old. When Valera is at his best, he is able to stay back hip and let his natural bat speed/strength eat. He has flashed the ability to drive the ball the other way with authority, but the front foot swings casting out and around the baseball have been more frequent. Impressive bat speed with a swing that is geared for home runs paired with Valera’s patience at the plate make him a likely three true outcome slugger who should undoubtedly benefit from the limiting of the shift at the MLB level. While there are holes in Valera’s game, he has remained productive at every level, reaching Triple-A before his 22nd birthday. There’s an outside shot that Valera can mature into an average hitter, but it is more likely that he is a below average hitter who can walk at a high clip and slug. Defense/Speed A slightly above average runner, Valera is a good athlete who moves his feet pretty well along with an average arm. With decent defensive tools across the board, Valera should be a fine defender in a corner outfield spot. He has played all three spots in his Minor League career, but he is most comfortable and experienced in right field. Outlook With George Valera, it is really about the bat. The good news is, the bat is exciting. The Dominican Republic-native offers 30+ home run upside with an above average OBP and hope for an average hit tool. There seems to be some dissent in the industry as to how valuable of a prospect Valera is, but he has responded to every promotion by making the adjustments needed and remaining productive. Already on the 40 man roster, Valera could break into the big leagues next year, though another few hundred at bats in Triple-A would do him well. Back to table

53. Henry Davis - C - Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 6’2, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (1), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 60/60 50/60 45/45 35/45 55 The top selection in 2021’s MLB Draft has been banged up in his first full pro season, but has shown flashes of offensive brilliance. Offense Starts crouched and slightly open. Hovers with front leg to help keep weight back. Though a bit unorthodox, Davis generates a ton of torque and rotational power with his swing while staying extremely short to the ball. Davis put the questions around his swing to bed by slashing .370/.482/.663 with 17 homers and 31 walks against just 24 K’s versus ACC pitching in 2021. It was more of the same for Davis in his 22 High-A games this season, quickly earning a promotion to Double-A where injuries derailed his season. Even in just 53 games, Davis launched nine homers along with 21 extra base hits, flashing his plus raw power. While his swing is geared for doing damage to his pull side, Davis generates enough bat speed and backspin to where the ball carries well to all fields. Davis syncs his strong lower half and upper body well starting from the beginning of his swing where his unique hand load is almost always in the sequence with his slow leg kick. Frequently putting himself in a good position to hit along with a short, quick swing, Davis projects as an above average hitter. Pair the above average hit tool with plus raw power and you have a really exciting offensive profile for any position let alone a catcher. Defense/Speed Davis’ best tool on defense is his 70-grade arm. He’s a good athlete which provides some optimism that he can continue to improve behind the dish, but he has some work to do in regards to blocking and receiving. He was able to get away with some things in college thanks to his absurd arm, but he will need to shore up some defensive fundamentals to provide value on the defensive side of things. Outlook At the end of the day, the big asset here is Davis’ bat. That being said, the Pirates took him first overall to be the catcher of the future, and he has a chance to be just that. Davis has shown good bat-to-ball skills and immense pull-side power that should have Pirates fans excited. Though his reps have been limited at the professional level thus far, Davis is a polished hitter who should be able to make up for lost time. He’ll see time in the Arizona Fall League before picking things back up next season in the upper minors. Davis has a chance to hit for average along with 30 homer upside. Back to table

54. Brennen Davis - OF - Chicago Cubs Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’4′, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (62), 2020 (CHC) | ETA: 2022 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 55/60 50/55 60/60 50/55 55 After a breakout 2021, injuries and a back surgery in May stifled Davis’ momentum in the early going of 2022. Davis has a chance to be a dynamic outfielder with an enviable combination of power and speed, but he will need to find health and consistency in Triple-A. Davis returned from injury for the final month of the Triple-A season and is slated to get more at bats in the Arizona Fall League while eying a strong start to 2023 and a potential call up. Offense When Davis was drafted in 2018, he was seen as a tall, lanky kid with quick-twitch ability, but scouts were unsure what to expect with the bat. After all, Davis did not really focus on baseball until his senior season of high school, excelling on the basketball court as well. Early in Davis’ career, you’ll also see an “armsy” swing that doesn’t incorporate his lower half very much. An inconsistent lower half is common among younger players and is going to be even more pronounced when you are 6-foot-4, 175 pounds. Davis showed up in 2019 looking much more physical and has continuously added strength. Now listed at 210 pounds, you can see the physicality making its way into Davis’ game. It doesn’t take much for Davis to generate power, especially now that his lower half plays a part in his swing. Limited effort and quick twitch athleticism allow Davis to control his body well. Despite his long levers, Davis typically does a good job of staying short to the ball. The outfielder has no problem hitting the ball where it’s pitched and has shown an easy ability to leave the yard from foul pole to foul pole. Defense/Speed A plus runner, Davis has the goods to stick in center field along with an above-average arm which could handle either corner as well. Like many young outfielders the 22-year-old could improve on his reads in center, but his quickness from his days on the basketball court and recovery speed give him a margin for error. While stolen bases have not been a huge part of his game, Davis’ plus speed and long strides make him an effective base runner and he should be able to swipe 10-15 bags per year with ease. Outlook Davis earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic, which has been backed up by his consistent progression. The former second round pick has mashed his way to Triple-A in just 152 games. The power/speed combo that Davis possesses along with a good feel to hit evoke some young Matt Kemp memories. It was huge for Davis to return to the field before the end of the 2022 season to shake off the rust from missing the majority of the season. It will likely take Davis some time to fully regain his explosiveness both at the plate and in the field and he will likely be one of the most closely watched prospects in the Arizona Fall League. Davis has elite offensive upside with the ability to play all three outfield spots at a high level. A mostly lost 2022 season hurts, but Davis climbed levels so quickly that he will still be relatively young for the Triple-A level at 23 years old by the start of next season. If Davis is not hampered by his back injury, he could blossom into an all-around All Star in the Cubs outfield. Back to table

55. Harry Ford - C - Seattle Mariners Age: 19 | Height/Weight: 5’10, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 50/55 40/55 65/60 40/50 55 First round prep catchers have a brutal track record, but Ford is not your typical prep catcher. Easy plus speed and projectable power give Ford plenty of upside even if he does not stick behind the dish. Offense One of the most dynamic players in the 2021 Draft, mock drafts had Ford going as high as the top five and as low as the twenties; the athletic catcher wound up somewhere in the middle, selected 12th overall by Seattle. Ford already looks like a potential steal, turning in a great offensive season in 2022, flashing his above average power along with an extremely advanced approach for his age. At a physical 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Ford generates impressive bat speed and a compact swing geared for line drives. Ford scrapped the leg kick in favor of a toe tap which has helped him catch up to higher velocity and has not come at the expense of power. Ford has a great feel for the barrel and is able to get to a lot of difficult pitches thanks to his lightning-quick hands. Ford impressively only chased 14% of pitches in this season, helping him walk at a 18% clip. Though he is pretty filled out frame wise, Ford has more power in the tank if he can sync his upper body and lower half up more. Ford already makes good swing decisions, shows a good feel for the barrel and has flashed above average power as a 19-year-old. There’s a nice blend of on base skills, power potential and athleticism that could make Ford a dynamic offensive threat. Defense/Speed Ford reminds me a bit of Daulton Varsho. He’s so athletic and cerebral that he will find a way to develop into at least an average defensive catcher .Unsurprisingly, he moves well and gets to difficult pitches to block. His receiving is better than I thought it would be, and his arm looks average. He is such a good athlete that he could probably play centerfield much like Varsho if the Mariners wanted to get Ford some run in other spots or if he doesn’t develop behind the dish like the team hopes. An easy plus runner, Ford stole 23 bases on 28 tries this season. Outlook Projecting a player as unique as Harry Ford is difficult, but for nothing but good reasons. If Ford struggles behind the dish like many of his high school catching predecessors, he has a really exciting bat and plus speed to fall back on. If Ford is able to stay at catcher, he could be one of the most dynamic prospects we have seen in a while. It is worth wondering if moving Ford to centerfield would be better for the longevity of his career and overall value, especially if the 19-year-old isn’t providing much value with his glove. Ford has the offensive skillset to put up 20/20 seasons while being an OBP machine. Back to table

56. Adael Amador - SS - Colorado Rockies Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.5M – 2019 (COL) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 40/50 35/45 55/55 40/50 50+ A switch-hitter with a great feel to hit, it’s easy to see why the Rockies shelled out $1.5 million for Amador in 2019’s loaded IFA class. Offense Amador is a polished hitter who repeats his moves well with great timing. From the left side, Amador utilizes a gathering leg kick in tandem with a rhythmic hand load with impressive control. You almost forget he’s only 19 years old by the way he is able to duplicate his swings and some of the easy takes he has. From the right side, Amador’s lower half is a bit less involved resulting in a little less power output. Amador makes up for it with borderline elite bat-to-ball skills as a righty and low chase rates. You’ll see Amador use his leverage counts to let swing for more from the left side more frequently, but he is adept to adjusting within at bats and catering his approach to the situation. Amador has steadily put on some strength since signing and has room for some more muscle as well. As he stands now, the 19-year-old has a chance to get on base at an impressive clip while mixing in 15-20 homers and plenty of doubles. If Amador adds more strength, he could push 20-25 homers, but there’s little question on the hit tool. Defense/Speed A good athlete, Amador flashes impressive range at shortstop and quick feet. His actions continue to get smoother as he logs more innings at the position, but Amador has closer to an average arm. There’s a chance Amador could move to second base, where his defense could be elite, but for now Amador looks to have a solid chance to stick at the position, especially if he improves his arm strength. An above-average runner, Amador is probably not going to steal bases in bunches, but his athleticism should allow him to be a positive on the base paths overall. Outlook Amador is one of the more polished under-20 prospects in all of the minor leagues. Already walking more than he strikes out as a switch hitter who has tapped into some pop, the Dominican Republic native should continue to crack Top-100 lists across the industry. The defense will be something to follow for Amador, not because he isn’t capable at shortstop, but rather the presence of Ezequiel Tovar and Amador’s elite defensive potential at second base could result in a move to the other side of the diamond at the upper levels. Regardless, Amador’s bat and approach should carry him up the ranks quicker than many of his peers. It’s easy to envision a low-strikeout switch-hitter who will surprise you with his sneaky power and ability to get on base. Back to table

57. Mick Abel - RHP - Philadelphia Phillies Height/Weight: 6’5, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (15), 2020 (PHI) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 55/65 60/60 45/55 40/50 35/50 55 The most talented prep arm in the 2020 draft class, Abel has not disappointed thus far, reaching Double-A in 32 pro starts. Possessing electric stuff, it’s a matter of command for the tall and talented righty. Arsenal Abel’s arsenal has the potential to be frontline caliber. His fastball sits at 94-97 miles-per-hour, topping at 99 with high spin rates and limited effort. The heater has some riding life to it and plays well at the top of the zone, generating an impressive 13.4% swinging strike rate this season. Working off of the fastball for Abel is a plus slider in the mid 80’s with late, sharp downward bite. Because of its shape, Abel is able to utilize the pitch with success to both righties and lefties. That said, Abel also possesses a changeup that has flashed above average with arm-side fade. Abel will almost exclusively go to the change against lefties, giving him another look aside from his slider. Abel’s fourth offering is an average curveball that can blend at times with his slider in the low 80’s. Because of Abel’s arm speed and ability to spin the baseball, there’s a chance his curve could develop into something a bit more. Outlook Consistently punching out batters at a 27% clip or higher, Abel dominated lower level hitters with his fastball/slider combination though his feel for his changeup has improved as the season progressed. Command has been a challenge for Abel in the early going as he has long levers to sync up causing some inconsistencies with his delivery. If Abel can even get to average command, his stuff will give him a great chance of developing into an above average No. 3 starter. There’s room for more upside with the 21-year-old, who earns high marks for his tireless work ethic. Improved feel for his changeup and overall command could have Abel trending closer to a front line starter. Back to table

58. Brice Turang - SS - Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6’1’, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2018 (MIL) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 50/50 40/40 60/60 60/60 50+ Nothing jumps off of the page with Turang, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a glaring weakness in his game. A superb defender who has already reached Triple-A at 22 years old, Turang has finally started to hit the ball with more authority. Offense Turang has impressed scouts with his ability to hit and polish dating back to his high school days in Corona, California. Lacking some of the tools to dream on, Turang slipped to the back end of the first round in 2018’s MLB Draft. The first two pro seasons for Turang were a solid but also reinforced some of the fears that scouts had: there was plenty of contact, but not much more than that offensively. After another average offensive season in 2021, Turang adjusted his set up and has tapped into more power this season. The left-handed hitter widened his stance while getting more into his legs than his previous upright setup. Turang also adjusted his hands from sitting on his shoulder near his head to further away from his body and further back in his stance. The adjustment likely helps him keep his hands back longer while creating more tension/stored energy prior to uncoiling at launch. AD – CONTENT CONTINUES BELOW The tweaks have translated for Turang who has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 1.5 MPH with more 105+ batted balls than his previous two seasons combined. Hitting the ball harder has unsurprisingly resulted in a career-year power wise for Turang. Never having hit more than six homers in a season entering this year, Turang has already launched a dozen long balls through his first 110 games this season. Even with the added power, Turang has still maintained his impressive contact rates while commanding the strike zone. The 22-year-old has always impressed with his feel for the barrel and ability to spray the ball all over the field. Turang will always be a hit over power guy, but with fringe average power, a well-above average hit tool and a knack for getting on base, the former first rounder has a good chance to be a consistently above average hitter. Defense/Speed A plus runner, Turang’s speed is impactful both in the field and on the base paths. Impressive range, smooth actions, an above average arm and impressive instincts have Turang looking like a plus defender at the highest level. Despite projecting as an impact defender at shortstop, the Brewers have given Turang some making starts this season at third base, second base and even centerfield likely due to the presence of Willy Adames with the big league club. The speed has always been there for Turang, but he has looked as comfortable on the base paths as ever. On pace to set a career high in stolen bases, he has also been the most efficient of his career, swiping his first 29 bags on 31 tries this season. Outlook One of baseball’s higher floor prospects, Turang may never be a star, but he has a great chance to be an MLB regular and potentially a solid one at that. Still just 22 years old and producing above-average numbers in Triple-A, Turang has a great chance to break camp with the Brewers next season. The uptick in power has added a bit more up upside to Turang’s profile and his well-rounded game is reminiscent of the Cubs’ Nico Hoerner. Back to table

59. Oswald Peraza - SS - New York Yankees Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $170K, 2017 (NYY) | ETA: 2022 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV/ 50/55 50/55 40/50 60/60 55/60 55 Peraza shook off a slow start in Triple-A, mashing from June onwards before earning an audition in the Bronx as a September call up. Plus defense and speed headline Peraza’s exciting tools, but the kid can swing it too. Offense Despite being younger than the average player at every Minor League stop he’s been at, Peraza has held his own with both the bat and his glove along the way. 2021 was truly a breakout season for Peraza and he put up another strong offensive season as a 21-year-old in Triple-A this year. Peraza has a silky smooth right-handed stroke that features a big, slow and controlled leg kick and a clean barrel path that stays in the zone for a long time. The swing takes extreme body control and athleticism that Peraza has a ton of. He has good bat speed that allows him to produce above-average raw power and he’s starting to show he can get to it in games. Peraza also features a noticeable two strike approach, in which he minimizes the leg kick and looks to battle. It’s similar to Bo Bichette, albeit with less power. He’ll need to continue to improve his knowledge of the strike zone as he moves up, as he could stand to walk at a higher rate. The bat-to-ball skills are excellent and he has a real chance to become a plus hitter with solid power when all is said and done. Speed/Defense Peraza is a plus runner with good footwork at shortstop, giving him above-average range. His plus arm strength allows him to make all the throws necessary and his hands are among the best in the Yankees system; the 22-year-old should be a plus at short at the highest level. A much more aggressive and efficient base runner this season, Peraza stole 33 bases on 38 tries in Triple-A. He has drawn immense praise for his high baseball IQ and should be a 20+ stolen base threat in the big leagues. Outlook Peraza’s sweet swing from the right side and plus defense at short make him a high probability everyday shortstop. The Venezuela native has the upside of a fringe All-Star if he continues to develop offensively. If he can further refine his plate discipline and continue to tap into his above average raw power, Peraza could be a 20/20 threat with an impact glove at short. Back to table

60. Owen White - RHP - Texas Rangers Height/Weight: 6’3, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (55), 2018 (TEX) | ETA: 2023 FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/65 55/60 45/50 50/55 50/60 55 Drafted in 2018, injuries and a COVID canceled season delayed White’s debut until 2021, but the right-hander has been well worth the wait. Explosive stuff and an advanced feel to pitch has helped White make up for lost time, dominating hitters over the last two seasons and finishing this year in Double-A. Arsenal Since debuting in 2021, White’s fastball has operated in the mid 90s, topping out at 97 mph with riding life. White’s fastball is easily a plus pitch thanks to the strong velocity, high spin rates and his ability to command it east/west and north/south. White has an assortment of secondaries he is comfortable going to off of his fastball, but his slider is the best of the bunch. The right-hander snaps his slider in the mid 80s with late horizontal bite, while commanding it exceptionally well. His ability to spot it on both sides of the plate makes it effective to both lefties and righties. The third above average or better pitch for White is his changeup in the upper 80s with late dive. White has gained more confidence in the pitch this season, landing it for a strike more frequently and using it as his go-to secondary pitch against lefties. The pitch is comfortably above average and plays up off of his lively fastball. White’s curveball flashes above average in the 78-81 mph range, featuring more downward break and depth. Smooth and easy mechanics help White repeat his delivery and pound the strike zone. His present command is above average with potential for plus. Outlook White entered 2022 with only 71 innings pitched in his professional career including his dominant stint in the Arizona Fall League at the end of last year. The limited track record caused us to keep White towards the back of our preseason top 100 list this year, however another 80 impressive innings has White climbing up the list and positioning himself as one of the better right-handed pitching prospects in baseball. An impressive four pitch mix which features three above average or better offerings, White’s above average command in tandem with the stuff gives him a high probability of being a No. 4 starter with enough upside to be a high-end No. 3. Back to table

61. Jackson Merrill - SS - San Diego Padres Height/Weight: 6’3, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62) – 2021 | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 50/60 35/50 50/50 45/55 55 An under slot first round pick, the Padres followed their trend of scooping up pop up prospects with the selection of Merrill. Not only has his hit tool translated, but Merrill is hitting the ball with more authority than many evaluators anticipated with even more room for projection Offense Injuries cut Merrill’s season to just 45 games this year, though that was all the 19-year-old needed to show that he has a lot more upside than he was given credit for. Merrill enjoyed a growth spurt in his senior year of high school and seems to just be reaping the rewards of the added physicality. He also has seen his natural hitting ability that attracted the Padres in the first place translate into pro ball. Merrill starts with a slightly open stance, relaxed hands and his weight slightly stacked on his back side. His hand load is quiet and he uses a small step to get himself closed while keeping his energy stored in his back hip. Merrill maneuvers the barrel really well with great plate coverage. His 89% zone contact and just 19% strikeout rate reinforce Merrill’s well above average ability to hit. I’d be lying to you if I said I expected above average exit velocities from Merrill in year one, however his max exit velocity of 110 mph and 90th percentile EV of 104 mph with still plenty of room to fill out has Merrill looking like he could tap into even more juice. Defense/Speed While just an average runner, Merrill moves his feet well at shortstop and has the goods to potentially stick there. If he slows down a step, there is a chance that Merrill could move to second base or third, but for now he looks like he should get every shot at short. Outlook 18 years old at the start of the season, Merrill seems to still be maturing physically which makes him somewhat more difficult to project than other prospects and the limited action in 2022 doesn’t help. Regardless, Merrill has exceeded my expectations in every way, hitting the ball with much more authority than anticipated with his well above average ability to hit immediately shining through. If Merrill continues to fill out and tap into his power, he could be a breakout name to watch in 2023. Back to table

62. Royce Lewis - SS - Minnesota Twins Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 6’2, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (1), 2017 (MIN) | ETA: 2022 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV/RISK 35/50 55/60 40/55 60/60 40/50 55 (Extreme) After not being seen in a game setting since 2019 due to injuries and 2020’s MiLB season cancellation, Lewis looked healthy and much improved at the plate in 2022 before unfortunately re-tearing his ACL. Offense When the Twins drafted him first overall in the 2017 MLB Draft, they saw an uber-athletic position player with a high-floor coupled with a high-ceiling. Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan for either Lewis or the Twins. After a rough 2019 Minor League season, Lewis broke out as the MVP of the Arizona Fall League. Just as things were looking up for the young prospect, an ACL tear abruptly ended Lewis’ 2021 season before it began. It seemed like 2022 was finally the season where Lewis was starting to put it all together. There was some buzz around the backfields in Spring Training regarding how good Lewis looked, and the former top pick has made some extremely encouraging adjustments at the plate. Lewis eliminated his dramatic leg kick, which often threw his timing off as well as his balance in favor of a toe tap to simplify things while letting his natural bat speed and athleticism produce the power. Even with quieting his pre-swing moves down, Lewis still produced big time exit velocities in his limited action including a max EV of 114 MPH and near elite 107.9 MPH 90th percentile EV. The changes really helped Lewis find offensive consistency, lighting up Triple-A to a .313/.405/.534 clip before getting the call up to the big leagues where he did kept things rolling for a dozen games before going down with the injury. Lewis was striking out as his lowest clip since he was in High-A while walking more than he ever had. Assuming he makes a 100% recovery, there’s 30 home run power in the tank with a well above average hit tool and a newfound ability to draw free passes. Defense/Speed Lewis has shown he can handle shortstop throughout the Minor Leagues. His plus wheels and athleticism allow him to move around the field with ease and his plus arm strength only strengthens his defensive profile. Lewis could be a bit more consistent with his actions at times, but that will come with more reps…and we know he has lost out on plenty of those. This is all under the assumption that Lewis returns looking like he did prior to the re-tearing his ACL. He may not be as aggressive on the base paths, however even a tempered Lewis can swipe 20 bags with ease. Outlook Lewis has all the tools to be an impact big leaguer, and the positive adjustments he made in the batter’s box make it that much more frustrating that he went down with another serious injury. Possessing as much upside as anyone you are going to find in the back end of the Top 100 list and somehow still just 23 years old, Lewis has the ingredients to become a perennial All-Star. Back to table

63. Quinn Priester - RHP - Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 6’3, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (18) – 2019 | ETA: 2022 FASTBALL Slider CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 50/55 70/70 40/45 40/50 50 Preister built on a good 2021 with a great 2022, finishing the year in Triple-A and putting himself on track for PNC Park at some point in 2023. Arsenal Priester has a deep bag of five pitches that he will mix really well. The right-hander has a four seamer and sinker along with a plus curve, slider and changeup. The four seam fastball has been a hittable pitch for Priester through the years. It sits in the 93-95 mph range but lacks shape. Introducing the sinker more frequently this season has helped Priester immensely. He has upped his usage of the pitch by 10%, helping him generate a lot of ground balls and more whiffs than his fastball from his over-the-top release point that really makes the pitch dart to his arm side and under barrels. Priester’s best pitch his his plus plus curveball in the upper 70s with 12-6 break. The pitch breaks so much that it can be difficult to land for a strike, but Priester racked up a 45% chase rate with the offering while allowing almost no hard contact. Rounding out Priester’s arsenal is an above average slider and changeup. The slider sits in the mid 80s with a cutterish, short break. He spots the pitch well, almost exclusively using it against righties. Priester’s changeup lags behind the rest of his arsenal. It flashes average with decent arm side fade, however Priester struggles to command it. Outlook The lack of fastball quality was my biggest concern with Priester and the use of his sinker has helped hedge that immensely. Not only does Priester get more whiffs with his sinker than his four seamer, but it is also a weak contact machine. Priester may not consistently be a huge strikeout pitcher, though when he is on, he can accumulate K’s in bunches. Even when the stuff isn’t all the way there, Priester’s above average command and five pitch mix helps him turn in quality starts. Priester has the ceiling of a No. 3 starter with a great chance at being an above average No. 4. He’s near big league ready. Back to table

64. Joey Wiemer - OF - Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6’5, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (121), 2020 (MIL) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 60/70 50/60 55/55 45/60 55 An unorthodox set up and swing that has done nothing but produce big results, it is easy to see how Wiemer has drawn comparisons to Hunter Pence, but Wiemer has larger tools and risk. Offense After struggling to tap into his plus raw power at the University of Cincinnati, Wiemer made some adjustments to get the ball in the air more. The big right-handed hitter starts heavily stacked on his backside using a pronounced toe tap as a timing mechanism. A great athlete for his 6-foot-5, 220 pound frame, Wiemer repeats his unique moves really well and does a great job of adjusting to tough pitches. There’s a bit of zone whiff for Wiemer, but he makes up for it with a solid approach and spectacular slugging on contact. Despite liking to go to his pull-side for damage, Wiemer has shown easy pop to all fields and does a good job of hitting the ball where it’s pitched. There are few hitters in the minors who hit fastballs harder than Wiemer and his stacked setup helps him stay back on off speed. Against heaters this season, Wiemer is slashing .370/.467/.704 with 14 homers and the harder the pitcher throws the more comfortable he seems. Wiemer’s ability to catch up to almost any velocity while holding his own against secondary stuff really improves his outlook in regards to his hit tool. At one point this season, Wiemer looked lost in Double-A for weeks. Now at the Triple-A level, things have clicked for Wiemer as his chase and whiff rates have dwindled as the season has progressed. Elite raw power that has produced homers as far as 480 feet paired with extremely positive trends in the hit-tool department leave me wondering just how high Wiemer can ascend. Defense/Speed An above average runner who uses his long strides to cover ground quickly, Wiemer is fast enough to play all three outfield spots, but projects better at a corner where his 80 grade arm will shine. Wiemer has struggled at times with his jumps and reads, but his tools are just too tantalizing to write off his definitive upside. Wiemer mentioned on our prospect podcast “The Call Up” how he would like stolen bases to remain an aspect of his game even at the highest level. He has held true to his assertion, swiping 31 bases on 34 tries between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Outlook Already looking like one of the biggest position player steals of the 2020 MLB Draft, Wiemer has enjoyed a spectacular first two professional seasons, launching 48 homers while stealing 61 bases in 232 games. The 23-year-old could find himself in the big leagues as early as Opening Day 2023 and has the upside of a 30-30 threat with solid defense in a corner. The loud nature of his game and hard-nosed hustle will surely make him a fan favorite in Milwaukee. Back to table

65. Michael Busch - 2B - Los Angeles Dodgers Height/Weight: 6’1′, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (31), 2019 (LAD) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 60/60 55/60 45/45 35/40 55 A powerful bat who controls the strike zone really well, Busch has the ingredients of a Max Muncy lite. Offense Busch features a short, compact swing that produces big exit velos and massive backspin to all parts of the park. Busch’s opposite-field power is perhaps the most impressive aspect of his game. A significant amount of his homers were hit to left field off of fastballs middle away. The power does come with some swing-and-miss concerns, though it seems the strikeouts pile up due to Busch’s willingness to get deep into counts. One of the biggest adjustments he’ll have to make at the big league level is picking his spots and when to be aggressive early in counts. Overall, there is 30 homer power here with good on-base skills and an ability to hit lefties. Defense/Speed The majority of his time in the field is spent at second base. While he has improved significantly since being drafted, he is a below-average defender there due to his heavy-ish feet and not enough arm to make up for it. With the shift being banned in the majors next season, it’ll be interesting to see if the Dodgers continue rolling him out at the keystone. Busch is a below-average runner who doesn’t project to be especially good at any position on the diamond. Outlook Busch’s value will be dictated by the potency of his bat. He will likely never contribute much with his glove or his wheels. With that being said, his patience and power offer a higher floor than most prospects and we will likely see him in LA next season. Though an older prospect, Busch has had relatively limited professional at bats with his 2019 cut short and 2020’s cancellation. As Busch gains more experience, he should find some more offensive consistency. There’s foul pole to foul pole home run pop with a knack for getting on base and palatable whiff rates. Busch should be able to keep the strikeouts relatively in check with a lot of homers and walks. Back to table

66. Alec Burleson - OF - St. Louis Cardinals Height/Weight: 6’2, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (70), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2022 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 55/55 45/50 35/35 40/45 50+ Burleson wasted no time in his pro debut, climbing three levels and finishing the year in Triple-A thanks to his strong approach and pitch recognition. Offense A two-way player at East Carolina, the Cardinals drafted Burleson as an outfielder and as he explained to Just Baseball back in June, exclusively focusing on hitting has allowed him to take his offensive game to the next level while tapping into more power. Burleson has an extremely quiet set up, starting pre-stacked on his backside with just a toe tap for timing. This allows him to keep his weight back and spray the ball all over the field. Burleson has enough strength to leave the yard to all fields when he really gets a hold of one, hitting a handful of opposite field home runs this season. With two strikes, Burleson spreads out even more, eliminating his stride and focusing on putting the ball in play. This approach is something ECU coach Cliff Godwin has instilled in his hitters and it is a big reason why Burleson has been able to maintain a minuscule 17% strikeout rate in his Minor League career. At times, Burleson sees the ball so well that he becomes swing happy, resulting in lower walk rates. If Burleson can improve his patience a bit, he should be an OBP machine. While Burleson may not hit towering shots or break 110 MPH exit velos, he gets good natural carry on the ball and should be a threat to hit 25+ home runs annually thanks to his high rate of contact and his sustainably high HR/FB rate Defense/Speed Despite being a below-average runner, Burleson’s reads and routes were solid as the year went on and his arm as a former pitcher is comfortably above-average. Burleson is capable of playing in either corner and should develop into an average defender at either spot. Outlook Nothing jumps off the page with Burleson, but he has a really sound, high-floor profile. A guy with an above-average hit tool and an ability to eke out every ounce of his slightly above-average power is usually a safer bet, which is why Burleson was able to accommodate the aggressive assignments. Burleson was one of the best hitters in Triple-A this season prior to his MLB promotion, hitting .331/.372/.532 with 20 HR while striking out just 14% of the time. The 23-year-old quickly proved everything he needed to statistically in the minors along with plus makeup. There may not be a ton of All Star appearances here, but Burleson’s game is reminiscent of his veteran teammate Corey Dickerson, albeit with better splits. Back to table

67. DL Hall - LHP - Baltimore Orioles Height/Weight: 6’2, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21), 2017 (BAL) | ETA: 2022 FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 70/70 60/60 50/55 55/55 35/40 55 Arguably possessing the nastiest stuff of any left-handed prospect in baseball, it is all about command and health for Hall. On pace for a career-high mark for innings this season, Hall has at least made major strides in regards to the latter this year. Arsenal Hall is a very athletic and whippy athlete who gets great extension and features big time arm speed. The fastball is the calling card for Hall, as the 6-foot-2 lefty routinely sits in the mid-to-upper 90’s with ride. Hall’s command of the heater is fringe average with a tendency to miss arm-side due to the heavy run he produces when he flies open too early. Hall has trouble consistently locating it to his glove side, something he will need to shore up in order to reach his ceiling. The second plus offering for Hall is his slider with late bite in the mid 80’s. The southpaw leans on the pitch much more frequently in left-on-left matchups, holding them to a .487 OPS on the pitch. The changeup gives Hall another comfortably above-average secondary pitch in the mid 80’s that features lots of arm-side run and some sink. He throws the pitch with good arm speed, creating lots of deception, making it his go-to secondary against right-handed hitters. The change has the ability to miss bats, however, it specializes in inducing soft contact. Hall also has a slurvy breaking ball that features 10-4 break in the low 80’s. His two breaking balls had the tendency to blend together earlier in his career, but he has focused on distinguishing the two offerings. Hall’s curveball lacks the tightness of his slider and is a bit more of a hittable pitch, but is still an above-average secondary that he will use to steal strikes. Outlook Hall saw his 2021 season cut short due to a stress reaction in his elbow, but has returned looking as good as ever this season. Though command has remained a struggle for Hall, he has continued to punch out hitters at one of the highest marks in the minors (36.6%). The Orioles promoted Hall to pitch out of their bullpen as they tried to make a playoff push, but it was also probably to limit his innings a bit as he is on his way to a career-high mark coming off of an injury. Hall’s repertoire is as impressive as anyones and he is clearly the second-best pitching prospect in the Orioles farm system. The raw movement on his pitches is great. However, he will have to continue to make strides with his command in order to reach his No. 2/No. 3 ceiling. As we are already seeing, Hall has a comfortable fall back as a nasty reliever. Back to table

68. Owen Caissie - OF - Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 6’4’, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (45), 2020 (CHC) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 55/65 40/55 50/45 35/50 55 Big time physical projection and a pretty good feel for the strike zone, Caissie has immense offensive upside, especially in the power department. The then teenager received an aggressive assignment to High-A for 2022 and responded well. Offense Standing at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with already impressive present pop, many evaluators are eager to see what kind of power Caissie will be able to generate as he continues to fill out and mature physically and at the plate. Caissie has not totally tapped into his big raw power in games due to his struggles to lower half inconsistencies. This is common for tall young hitters and his tendency to lose his back hip and drift will cause his bat to drag through the zone sometimes. As a result, Cassie found himself out on his front foot too frequently on off speed pitches, causing more weak contact and ground balls. When Caissie is able to keep his weight back and stay in his back hip, the way he can impact the baseball to all fields is impressive and his pull side power can be jaw-dropping. Caissie is short to the ball and can really turn on pitches middle-in with authority. The newly-turned 20-year-old had 37 batted balls over 105 mph and reached exit velocities as high as 113 mph. When everything is in sync for Caissie, you can see flashes of a potentially special power bat. As Caissie continues to iron out the inconsistencies with his lower half, there is foul pole-to-foul pole power potential for the Ontario, Canada native as he has the ability to generates a ton of leverage and natural carry. Defense/Speed Caissie moves well for his size, but his limited experience in the outfield heading into 2022 was evident in his reads and routes. A comfortably above-average arm and more than enough athleticism to be passable in a corner outfield spot, there is plenty of reason to believe that Caissie can develop into at least an average defender and he made solid strides defensively this season. Outlook Already putting on shows with his majestic batting practice homers, we started to see flashes of his plus raw power in games this season. Still with plenty of room for added strength and power in the tank and a mature approach, Caissie will need to find more consistency with his lower half and body control in general to consistently tap into his big time juice. Still extremely young with a solid High-A season under his belt, Caissie is progressing nicely and could be a middle-of-the-order masher capable of 30+ homers if the raw pop can translate into game pop. Back to table

69. Edwin Arroyo - SS - Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’0′, 175 | Bat/Throw: S/S | $1.55M – 2018 (CIN) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 40/50 35/50 55/55 50/60 55

Arroyo was taken in the second round of 2021’s Draft as more of a glove-first shortstop, but has shown more offensive upside than many evaluators anticipated. Offense A compact build with some wiry strength, Arroyo really gets into his lower half with a wide, crouched stance in order to get his entire body into his swing. Despite registering slightly below-average exit velocities, Arroyo’s swing generates easy lift and carry, helping him to a respectable 12% HR/FB rate. Arroyo displays strong bat-to-ball skills from both sides of the plate. While he has a bit more juice from the right side, Arroyo’s contact rates are better from the left side. That said, Arroyo has hit a maximum exit velocity of 106 mph from both the left and right side. A pretty aggressive hitter, Arroyo can find himself expanding the zone a bit too frequently like many young hitters who are confident in their ability to make consistent contact. Arroyo hits fastballs well and sprays the ball all over the field, but he will need to learn to lay off of pitcher’s pitches–especially breaking balls–if he is going to reach his offensive ceiling. Still just 18 years old, Cabrera is ahead of his peers and could tap into 20 home run pop while generating plenty of contact. Defense/Speed For a player in his first full pro season, Arroyo’s instincts at short are extremely impressive and he could easily be the best defensive infielder in the Reds system before long. Arroyo is a natural up the middle, with clean actions, impressive footwork and a rocket for an arm. It is easy to forget that Arroyo is just 18 years old when watching him play short. An above-average runner, Arroyo has had success swiping bags through the lower levels and should be a threat for 15 or more stolen bases annually. Outlook Seemingly a sure-thing to stick at shortstop with a good chance to be a plus defender at the position, Arroyo’s perceived floor would’ve already been pretty high. Combine the impressive defense with fact that he is a athletic switch-hitter who has put up impressive numbers as an 18-year-old in Low-A and you have a relatively safe profile with enough upside to dream on. Back to table

70. Jackson Jobe - RHP - Detroit Tigers Age: 19 | Height/Weight: 6’2, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2021 | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/60 55/70 50/60 40/55 55 The top prep arm in the 2021 Draft, Jobe is a data darling and a premium athlete on the mound. Arsenal Viewed as a candidate to climb relatively quickly, Jobe’s stay in Low-A was longer than planned due to somewhat inconsistent fastball command and lower than expected chase rates on his slider. Still, the potential was more than evident. Jobe’s fastball sits 94-96 MPH, with high spin and solid life. Jobe’s slider flashed plus in the 82-84 MPH range, but was inconsistent this season. The pitch has produced absurd spin rates over 3,000 RPMs with impressive depth. It has the potential to be a 70-grade offering if Jobe can find more consistency and tighten it. The third pitch for Jobe is a changeup that has flashed above average in the mid 80s. After almost never throwing it in high school, Jobe showed a pretty good feel for the pitch which boasts 14 inches of arm side fade. As he develops better command of all of his offerings, Jobe’s changeup could develop into a plus pitch. Outlook Jobe had the looks of one of the most polished high school arms we had seen in a while before looking more his age in his first pro season. Even so, he struck out 28% of batters and gave us glimpses into his elite potential. Though the command is a work in progress, Jobe’s athleticism on the mound and ability to stay around the strike zone in his first year points towards above average command in the future. The newly-turned 20-year-old has some work to do to achieve his frontline ceiling, but there’s potential for three plus pitches and above average command if all goes right with Jobe’s development. Back to table

71. Tink Hence - RHP - St. Louis Cardinals Height/Weight: 6’1′, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (63), 2020 (WSN) | ETA: 2022 FASTBALL Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/70 55/60 40/55 40/50 55 An electric athlete with elite arm speed, Hence overpowered Low-A hitters all year long. Arsenal Already boasting two plus pitches with a decent feel for a third, Hence was simply too talented to pitch the entire season season in Low-A. He simply dismantled Low-A hitters, punching out 81 batters in 52.1 innings with a WHIP of 0.88. Leading the way for Hence is his plus heater. Sitting 95-97, topping out at 99 mph. Featuring high spin from a low release point, the pitch explodes out of his hand and generates a high percentage of whiffs in the zone. Hence stays closed for a long time, helping him hide the ball before it gets on you quickly thanks to his arm speed and the life of the pitch. Hence’s second plus pitch is his his slurvy breaking ball in the low 80s. The pitch tunnels well off of Hence’s lively heater, making it difficult for hitters to pick up the spin until the ball is on them. The third pitch for Hence is a mid 80s changeup that has flashed above average, but he did not need to use it much in Low-A. The pitch can get firm on him, though he does have a decent feel for the pitch. Outlook A premium athlete on the mound, it is really fun to watch Hence pitch. He works quickly and repeats his delivery well, getting the most out of his smaller frame with his mechanics. Good stuff and already solid command, Hence has big upside. He could benefit from adding some strength to his wiry frame. The Cardinals have not stretched Hence out much, averaging less than four innings per start, but he is set to get more work in the Arizona Fall League. It’s easy to see enough talent to believe that Hence could be a No. 3 or even No. 2 starter, however it will be important to see if he can maintain his velocity deep into starts once we see the Cardinals take the training wheels off. Hence has as much upside as any pitching prospect at the lower levels. Back to table

72. Tyler Soderstrom - 1B - Oakland Athletics Height/Weight: 6’2, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (26), 2020 | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 55/65 50/60 40/40 35/45 55 Soderstrom is way ahead of his years in the batter’s box, but struggled behind the dish in his first two pro seasons. With the bat looking so good and the glove lagging, Soderstrom has started to see more action at first base. Offense Starting with an open stance and his weight stacked on his back side, Soderstrom just brings his foot over to close himself off and lets his plus bat speed and strength do the work. He’s already physical, but with broad shoulders and long legs, he could likely to add another 10-15 pounds of good weight. His hands and wrists contain immense strength that allow him to manipulate the barrel at a high level. Soderstrom’s controlled violence with his swing gives him a great chance to hit for power while not whiffing at too high of a clip. Still an aggressive hitter, Soderstrom could benefit from cutting down his 31% chase rate, but that will likely come with more at bats. Soderstom’s swing is smooth and his barrel stays in the zone for a long time, backed up by his 85% zone contact rate. If the 20-year-old can tone down his aggressiveness a bit, he will can develop into an above average hitter who can easily hit 30 or more homers. Defense/Speed The A’s drafted Soderstrom as a catcher, but barring any advances to his athleticism and lateral movement, he likely projects as a first baseman. He currently struggles to keep balls in front of him when blocking, which is likely due to the fact that he lacks the quickness to be able to constantly get in good blocking positions. He’ll flash plus pop times thanks to his quick transfer and above-average arm strength, but the accuracy of his arm is currently inconsistent. Soderstrom’s decent hands should help him profile as an above average defensive first baseman. Outlook Soderstrom possesses the most exciting bat in an A’s system that is light on prospects with middle-of-the-order potential. The more I see of Soderstrom, the more confident I am that he can develop into the left-handed masher for the A’s. Regardless of where he ends up on the defensive side of things, Soderstom’s bat will be his ticket to becoming an above average big league regular. Back to table

73. Bryan Rocchio - SS - Cleveland Guardians Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 5’10, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.3M (2017) – CLE | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 40/45 40/45 60/60 55/60 50+ A switch-hitter with solid tools across the board, elite defensive potential and makeup, Rocchio is a high floor prospect with intangibles that the Guardians love. Offense Impressive bat-to-ball skills and just overall improved quality of contact in 2021 helped Rocchio triple his home run total from 2019 in just 40 extra games. While power may not be the catalyst of Rocchio’s game, he has hit the ball with more authority and carry over the last two seasons. He topped his 2021 career-high of 15 homers with 17 more in 2022. A switch-hitter, Rocchio has a balanced and smooth swing from both sides of the plate. Rocchio’s right-handed swing has been more advanced over the years, though he closed the gap on his splits this season. Like many young hitters who have a strong feel to hit, Rocchio can at times be a bit too swing-happy, swinging at tough pitches early in counts. He has improved a bit with his approach this season, cutting his chase rate by 4% and walking at the highest clip of his career (9.3%). After an up and down season as one of the younger hitters in the upper levels, Rocchio’s offensive upside is still intriguing as a guy who could provide 15-20 home runs and hit for a high batting average once his approach is further refined. Defense/Speed A great defender at shortstop, it seems like Rocchio always knows where to be and gets excellent breaks on balls hit in his direction. Rocchio’s plus speed can be seen in the field, as the talented shortstop will show off impressive range in all directions. Smooth hands and and a strong enough arm for the position have Rocchio projecting as a plus defender. Rocchio’s speed is more visible in the field than on the base paths at this point, which is a bit surprising given his well-documented impressive baseball IQ. He has not been an efficient base stealer (14/23 in 2022), but there’s reason to believe he can become a decent factor on the base paths. Outlook There may not be as much superstar upside with Rocchio than most other top 100 prospects, but there’s also few prospects who have as high of a probability of being a big league regular. A switch-hitter with plus defensive potential and speed, Rocchio has climbed through the minors quickly thanks to his maturity. Triple-A was a challenge for Rocchio after he shook off a slow start to Double-A with a scorching couple months before his promotion. Rocchio could probably use another season in Triple-A as he tries to find more offensive consistency, however his glove is good enough to hold down the shortstop position at the highest level right now. If Rocchio can develop into a .270 hitter with 15-20 homers per season, his defense, speed and intangibles would make him a well above average regular at the position. Back to table

74. Jack Leiter - RHP - Texas Rangers Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2), 2021 (TEX) | ETA: 2023 FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/65 60/60 50/60 45/55 35/50 55 A phenomenal junior season at Vanderbilt had Leiter looking like one of the best pitching prospects in years. After being selected No. 2 overall by the Rangers last year, Leiter received an aggressive assignment to Double-A where he showed flashes of his frontline upside, but really fought command issues. Arsenal High ¾ arm slot with a short arm stroke and lower half driven mechanics. There’s some effort in the delivery, but Leiter’s plus athleticism and ridiculous strong lower half helps. The fastball is a plus offering featuring 93-97 velocity that plays up because of the spin and rise it creates from a low vertical attack angle. Leiter’s struggles to command the heater this season caused it to play down some, but it has the potential to be a plus pitch or better. Leiter’s mid 80s slider was easily his best pitch this season. The right-hander landed it for a strike more than any of his other offerings, holding opponents to a .471 OPS against it. A plus offering, nearly half of Leiter’s strikeouts this season came on the pitch. His upper 70s curveball gives Leiter a second distinctive breaking ball with downward break and depth. The pitch has flashed plus, but was inconsistent this season. At its best, the curve should be a plus swing-and-miss pitch to both lefties and righties thanks to its vertical break. The right-hander will mix in an 85-87 mph changeup that flashes above average. Only throwing it around 6% of the time this year, Leiter will need to find more of a feel for the pitch, but it has a chance to be a viable fourth offering. Outlook A bulldog on the mound, Leiter has all of the intangibles along with ridiculous athleticism to make him one of baseball’s most exciting pitching prospects. There’s no way around the fact that 2022 was a disappointing year for Leiter, but he earns exceptional marks for his makeup/work ethic and has has a pretty good built-in pitching coach in his father, Al. An arsenal that is led by an exceptional fastball along with three secondaries that boast above average to plus potential, Leiter has the goods to become a frontline starter. A 13% walk rate and overall struggles to get ahead of hitters plagued Leiter this season, but few pitchers make their professional debut in Double-A. The 22-year-old has plenty of time to iron out some of the issues with his delivery and has the natural tools to be a strike thrower, having showed us the ability to pound the zone through his collegiate career. Look for a bounce back season from the talented competitor in 2023. Back to table

75. Jonathan Aranda - 1B - Tampa Bay Rays Height/Weight: 5’10, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: Rays – (2016) | ETA: 2022 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/60 55/55 45/50 40/40 40/40 50+ Though he lacks much defensive value, Aranda has produced at every stop and has continued to hit in the early days of his MLB career. Aranda is a natural with the bat and has steadily added power. Offense Maybe one of the most overlooked prospects in baseball over the last couple years, Aranda has produced a .323/.408/.513 slash line with 34 HR over his last two Minor League seasons. A plus hitter who has progressively tapped into more power, Aranda fits the mold of many other Rays prospects with an extremely safe offensive profile. A slightly open stance with a rhythmic leg kick, Aranda has some of the best bat to ball skills in the minors. Though his hand load is loud, his hands/wrists work so well that he can get the barrel to tough pitches. Aranda has above average power to his pull side and does a great job of hunting pitches he can get into that pull side pop with. The 24-year-old could improve with his ability to pick up spin. His quick bat and impressive body control helps him crush fastballs and changeups. If Aranda can get a bit better with handling breaking stuff, he will be one of the toughest outs in the Rays lineup. Added strength has helped Aranda tap into above average power, posting the highest exit velocities of his career in 2022, maxing out at 112 mph. Defense/Speed Here lies a big part of the problem for Aranda. He is a bit position-less. The Rays tried Aranda out just about everywhere. Even in his brief MLB stint this year, Aranda has seen action at second base, first base and third base as well as some games in left in the minors. Not having a true defensive home hurts Aranda a bit, but he hedges that with the ability to play passable defense at multiple spots. He has the ability to be an above average defender at first base while trending closer to average at best at second. While capable of playing third base and left field in a pinch, Aranda is a below average defender at both spots. Aranda is a below average runner, but not a liability on the bases. Outlook Aranda is not the sexiest prospect in the world. There’s no crazy tools to dream on or much defensive value, however he has been arguably the most consistent hitter in the minors over the last couple years. Reminiscent of Vinnie Pasquantino of the Royals, Aranda’s numbers are too good to deny, the advanced data backs it up and if you just watch his at bats, you can just see the comfort and command of the battles he has. As I speak to Minor Leaguers of who has stood out to them over the last couple seasons, Aranda’s name comes up as much as anyones. After setting a career high of 14 homers last year, Aranda has launched 20 this season while maintaining his elite contact rates. Aranda is too good of a hitter to not be a big league regular. Back to table

76. Cam Collier - 3B - Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’2’, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (18), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/60 45/60 40/45 40/40 45/50 50+ Collier fell into the laps of the Reds at pick No. 16 the 2022 Draft and they were happy to sign the the talented teenager to a well-overslot $5 million bonus. The son of former big leaguer, Lou Collier, Cam is just a natural in the batter’s box. Offense Collier has always been ahead of his years as a baseball player. So much so that the 17-year-old decided to get his GED and play Junior College Baseball at Chipola College which has produced players like Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Patrick Corbin, Adam Duvall and others. The youngest player in his conference, Collier raked to a .956 OPS against pitchers who were multiple years older than him. Collier has an elite feel to hit with pitch recognition skills that you just don’t see often from player’s of his age and experience. A sweet left-handed swing that is a bit reminiscent of the Royals’ M.J. Melendez, Collier uses the whole field really well and rarely strays from his approach. At times, Collier tends get on his front foot a bit too early, leading to some rollovers and weaker contact. His hands and ability to manipulate the barrel allow him to get to pitches even when he loses his lower half, but he has shown plus power potential when he stays on his back side. Collier’s elite swing decisions should continue to help him stay ahead of the curve and as he continues to develop consistency with his swing, there is a plus hit tool to dream on here with at least above-average power. Defense/Speed An average runner at best, Collier still moves his feet well at third base and is pretty mobile. He has a plus arm with plenty of carry on his throws, which should help him project as an above-average defender at the position. Outlook The youngest player selected in last year’s draft, Collier’s advanced offensive skill-set should allow him to keep up with his fellow teenage first-rounders. Collier has hit the ground running at the complex already showcasing his exciting power potential with a 450-foot bomb. All teenage prospects are risky, but Collier’s bloodlines, polish at the plate and elite makeup should have the Reds feeling good about the chances of converting their first round pick into an MLB piece. With impressive bat-to-ball skills, and even better pitch recognition skills, Collier has a chance to be an OBP machine with 30-homer pop. Back to table

77. Kyle Manzardo - 1B - Tampa Bay Rays Height/Weight: 6’1, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62) – 2021 | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/70 50/50 45/50 45/45 45/55 55 Yet another breakout offensive prospect in the Rays system, Manzardo offers one of the safest offensive profiles you’ll see. Offense Manzardo starts with his hands relaxed on his shoulder, using a toe tap for timing. It’s impressive how he is able to generate the rotational power and whippy bat speed he does with such little effort. Manzardo’s bat lives in the zone and he seems to barrel everything. The blend of whippy bat speed while living in the zone for so long helps Manzardo post an impressive 86% zone contact rate while driving the ball with authority. The left-handed hitter has above average power to his pull side and easily backspins the baseball to all fields. Manzardo has a patient approach, rarely chasing and leverages his hitter’s counts well. He drew 59 walks this season while only striking out 65 times. A plus hit tool with above average power that Manzardo is able to tap into every ounce of thanks to his swing and approach, the 22-year-old is one of the safest bats in the minors. Defense/Speed An average runner, Manzardo will not provide a ton of value with his legs or glove but he should be an average defender or better at first base. Outlook After tearing up High-A, Manzardo was promoted to Double-A and picked up right where he left off. A 1.049 OPS in his first season with as many walks as strikeouts as a 22-year-old is hard to argue against. The way Manzardo controls his at bats and is already able to get into his power with potentially some more in the tank is exciting. He find the barrel as much as any hitter in the minors and should quickly climb to the big leagues. Manzardo has 20-25 home run juice with a 70 grade hit tool. His consistent splits left-on-left further solidify just how safe his bat is. The Rays have plenty of options at first base moving forward, but Manzardo might be the best of the bunch. Back to table

78. Termarr Johnson - 2B - Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 5’8′, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2026 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/70 50/60 40/55 45/45 40/50 55 Viewed as one of the best pure prep hitters in years, Johnson’s bat has a chance to be special, but as an average running second baseman, there’s a lot of pressure on that bat. Offense Johnson starts with his bat resting on his shoulder and his weight favoring his backside before getting into a big leg kick that coincides with a barrel tip. Generally, these loud moves would be of concern in regards to disrupting timing and consistency, but Johnson is quick and compact with explosive bat speed. Despite his smaller stature, Johnson generates a ridiculous amount of rotational power, already flashing plus power to his pull side. Like many young hitters, Johnson tends to try to get into his pull side power a bit too much, causing him to be out and around the baseball. Good secondary stuff in pro ball has also caused Johnson to drift onto his front foot as well. Johnson is a really fun hitter to watch. Pitchers will fear going inside on him because of the way he is able to turn around stuff on the inner half with authority. When Johnson is at his best, he is able to shoot balls the other way with authority as well, but he will need to find some more consistency with his lower half. It will remain to be seen if Johnson can get away with his loud moves against more advanced pitching, however his advanced feel to hit and ridiculous bat speed should help him either A. Get away with it or B. Quiet things down without it coming at expense of his power. Defense/Speed Technically drafted as a shortstop, Johnson profiles as a second baseman and already saw the majority of his starts in Low-A at the position. His hands work really well and he has a well above average arm for the position. Johnson should be an above average defender at second. Just an average runner who many evaluators think could slow down a step as he continues to mature, it’s unlikely that Johnson is a major factor on the bases. Outlook There’s a lot to like with Johnson’s bat as a potential plus hitter with plus raw power. While I understand why scouts see that kind of upside with Johnson, I do think there’s more susceptibility to whiff than some are accounting for with Johnson. The offensive skill set is extremely exciting and he could develop into one of baseball’s most exciting offensive prospects, but he may be more challenged by older pitching than some may think. Regardless, Johnson is big upside, bat-first second baseman whose ceiling is one of the best hitters at his position at the highest level. Back to table

79. Luis Campusano - C - San Diego Padres Height/Weight: 5’11, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (39) – 2017 (SD) | ETA: 2022 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 55/55 45/55 40/35 40/45 55 Initially rushed to the big leagues due to a brutal catching situation in San Diego last season, Campusano was sent back to Triple-A where he has since mashed. The offensive-minded catcher has exciting upside and a track record of hitting through the minors. Offense Formerly utilizing a sizable leg kick, Campusano has since experimented with a few different timing mechanisms at the plate before settling on a toe-tap. Now starting slightly open with his stance, Campusano uses the toe-tap to close himself off and keep his weight back. The 23-year-old is a physical hitter with a thick lower half and does not require much movement to get into his explosive rotational power. Experimenting with timing mechanisms has likely contributed to the highest ground ball rate of Campusano’s professional career, however he is still consistently hitting the ball hard and has cut his strikeout rate by three percent. Campusano has a solid approach, picking up spin well and punishing breaking balls to the tune of an OPS above .800. Palatable chase rates and solid contact rates give Campusano a great chance to be an average hitter or slightly better and he has flashed his above average power on several occasions this year, maxing out at 112 mph off of the bat. Though the higher ground ball rate is something to monitor with Campusano, his improved contact rates against all pitch types, chase rates and overall swing decisions provide reason for optimism. Even in a hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Campusano posted impressive offensive numbers over his last two seasons hitting .296/.364/.511 with 29 homers and a strikeout rate of just 18.7%. Campusano has the goods to be at least an average hitter with above average power and on-base skills that keep getting better. Defense/Speed Though the bat leads the way for Campusano, he has the tools to be a solid big league catcher. He uses his athleticism to help him move well behind the dish and block effectively. His above average arm has become increasingly accurate, throwing out a career-best 36% of attempted base stealers in Triple-A this season. Questions of leadership and maturity have cast a shadow on Campusano’s ability to work with pitchers and call a game, but the Padres hope that side of things will come as he gets experience at the big league level. Outlook It has been a year of tweaks offensively for Campusano in 2022, but he has remained extremely productive while making strides on the defensive side of things. The bat will likely always lead the way for the 23-year-old, though there’s a lot to like in that department. Campusano has the bat-to-ball skills and progressing approach to hit for a high average along with the power to launch 20+ homers. It’s all about the consistency for the former second round pick both offensively and defensively. Though the jump in ground ball rate is not quite ideal, Campusano uses the whole field and hits the ball hard enough to get away with it. He has consistently posted solid HR/FB rates since his High-A breakout in 2019 and should see his power start to translate at the highest level as he gains more comfort. Back to table

80. Matt McLain - SS - Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 5’10’, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (26), 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 50/50 40/45 60/60 45/50 55 A polished college bat, the Reds have been aggressive with their assignments of McLain since selecting him in the first round of the 2021 Draft. McLain has responded well to each assignment and has tapped into more power in Double-A. Offense McLain has as simple of a swing and set up as you’re going to find. He starts upright and takes a short stride before just letting his bat speed and elite hand eye coordination kick in. The simplicity of McLain’s swing helps him control his body well and punish velocity. McLain is a line drive hitter who splits the gaps and can tap into above-average pop to his pull side. A patient hitter, McLain is a tough out who picks his spots well to try to do damage. While the newly-turned 23-year-old’s strikeout numbers have jumped a bit in Double-A, he has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by a full mile per hour, lending belief that his nearly doubled HR/FB rate this season could be sustainable. What encourages me most about McLain is his strong approach and pitch recognition. This is generally typical of players who are quick to the ball and do not have to accommodate a ton of pre-swing movement; those types of hitters just have more time to decide. McLain’s improved ability to slug and consistent walk rate have hedged some of the pressure on his hit tool. There’s plenty of similarities between Jonathan India and McLain’s offensive profile and much like last year’s Reds Rookie of the Year, McLain’s power could play up to above-average in Great American Ballpark. Defense/Speed Despite the system being loaded with shortstops, McLain has seen the majority of his playing time at short. McLain relies on his athleticism and good arm to play solid defense at shortstop, even though he is not the most natural looking at the position. He still makes all of the plays he needs to and should have little problem sticking at the position as an average defender if the Reds wanted to keep him at shortstop. A plus runner who played all over the field in his collegiate career at UCLA, McLain could be the best candidate to see more action at another position. McLain has seen some action at second base this season, but could also be a centerfield option for the Reds with his speed and arm. McLain has made a concerted effort to be a more aggressive base stealer in the pros, swiping 30 bags on 33 tries in his first 110 games. Outlook A high-floor offensive profile along with plus speed and a solid above-average glove, that can play all over the diamond, McLain is yet another “safe” prospect in this Reds system who you fans can still hope for fringe All Star upside. The 23-year-old is a gamer who plays at full speed all of the time and can help his team win in many different ways. While he may not have the superstar upside of Elly De La Cruz or Noelvi Marte, McLain has a really good chance to be an above-average regular at the shortstop position–or anywhere else the Reds want to stick him–as a flat out gamer who can set the tone for your lineup. Yet another Reds prospect with 20/20 upside, McLain has the ingredients to be a fan favorite as a consistent top of the order threat. Back to table

81. Ceddanne Rafaela - OF - Boston Red Sox Height/Weight: 5’8, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K (2017) – BOS | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 45/50 40/50 70/70 60/70 55 An elite defensive defender at multiple spots, Rafaela enjoyed a power breakout in 2022, boosting his longterm outlook. Rafaela is an incredibly unique prospect for all of the right reasons. Offense After hitting 10 homers in 102 Low-A games last year, Rafaela exploded with 21 bombs in 116 High-A/Double-A games this season while seeing his batting average jump by nearly 50 points. Rafaela adjusted his set up and swing path a bit this season, aiming to hit the ball in the air more. He cut his ground ball rate by 8% while hitting the ball with more authority and carry to all fields. Though his power is above average at best, Rafaela’s adjustments have helped him tap into it in games making his jump in HR/FB rate sustainable. An extremely aggressive hitter Rafaela will need to develop more patience at the plate as his 38% chase rate limited him to just 26 walks in 522 PAs. Rafaela controls his body well and has steady numbers against breaking balls and off speed pitches. If he can refine his approach, Rafaela could easily be an above average hitter with decent power that he taps into effectively. Defense/Speed A 70 grade runner and premium athlete, Rafaela is an impact defender no matter where you stick him on the diamond. Rafaela saw the majority of his action in centerfield where his speed is on full display. He covers a ridiculous amount of ground and gets great jumps. His routes got better and better as the year went on. He’s a plus defender in center Rafaela is not quite as elite at shortstop due to his average arm, but his quickness, great hands and range make him an above average infielder at the position. He made 20 starts at shortstop this season, only making two errors. Rafaela swiped 28 bags in 35 tries this season. Outlook Rafaela’s offensive onslaught this season has totally shifted his outlook. Once viewed as a bench utility type, Rafaela looks more like an every day player with super-utility versatility in a similar manner to Chris Taylor of the Dodgers. That is the ceiling to dream on for Red Sox fans, but I don’t think they would be upset with a younger, faster Kikè Hernandez either. Back to table

82. Kevin Alcantara - CF - Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 6’6, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 55/70 40/60 55/55 40/50 55+ Projectable would put it lightly with the 6-foot-6, athletic Alcantara. Acquired from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo deal, Alcantara has a chance to be a terrorizing middle-of-the order bat with sneaky complementary tools. Offense This year has been our first full-season look at Alcantara, and the million-dollar international free agent has not disappointed. As you may expect with a tall, lanky hitter, there’s some swing and miss concerns with Alcantara, but his athleticism helps him control his large frame through his swing. By nature, Alcantara can get long at times with his swing and can find himself struggling to get around on higher velocity. However, he has worked to be much quicker and direct to the baseball, seeing improvements with his contact rates and ability to handle hard stuff in. The long levers Alcantara possesses helps him generate a ridiculous amount of whip and bat speed, launching homers as far as 452 feet this season while flashing exit velocities as high as 112 mph. The tall slugger has no problem with plate coverage, crushing pitches middle away. 15 of his 40 extra base hits in 2022 went to the opposite field. Alcantara is a fairly aggressive hitter, with a 32% chase rate this season, but much like his contact rates, the newly-turned 20-year-old’s approach progressed nicely as the season went on. The Cubs were in no rush with Alcantara, letting him feel things out for the entire season in Low-A which allowed him to keep working towards tapping into his power in games rather than sending the youngster into fight or flight mode in High-A. Built like an NBA small forward with impressive athleticism, there are few prospects in baseball with as much projection as Alcantara. It’s a big leap from the complex to Low-A and he handled it extremely well as a teenager. Assuming Alcantara adds more strength and continues his maturity as a hitter, the offensive outcomes for the young outfielder are really limitless. Defense/Speed Alcantara possesses above average speed thanks to his long strides which allow him to cover plenty of ground. Though there’s plenty of reason to believe he can stick in center, there is a chance that Alcantara could slow down a step as he physically matures. He would project as an above average outfielder in a corner with a pretty good arm. His speed translates more into closing speed in the outfield than quick burst base stealing, but Alcantara can still get to his top speed quick enough to steal 10-15 bags annually and provides overall value on the bases. Outlook Prospects with 70 grade raw power to dream on and potential to stick in center field don’t come around every day. Though still a very volatile prospect profile, Alcantara’s strong first full season in Low-A hedges at least some of the extreme risk around his hit-tool. The 20-year-old has a sneaky good feel to hit and improved in that department as the year went on. A decent ability to recognize spin and comfort driving the ball to all fields give Alcantara the potential to be an average hitter while is massive power potential gives him All Star offensive upside at a premium position. Back to table