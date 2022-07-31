Breaking Down the Luis Castillo Trade Return For the Reds

Marte is one of the most exciting offensive prospects in baseball. Plus raw power paired with an above-average feel to hit have helped him produce strong numbers at each level so far. While he is a bit pull-happy, Marte has a good feel for the strike zone and is capable of going the other way when he needs to.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a strong season in High-A, posting an .825 OPS with 15 homers, 13 stolen bases and an impressive .50 BB/K ratio. There’s more room for Marte to fill out and with his natural ability to generate backspin and carry, 30+ homers fits the profile.

An above-average runner, Marte is not the most efficient base stealer, but should be able to rack up 15 or so bags a year while being an overall plus on the base paths. Marte’s above-average contact rates and solid approach paired with above-average exit velocities give his bat a solid floor with still plenty to dream on.

The main question with Marte has been what his long-term defensive home will be. Twenty-four errors in 81 games so far this season at shortstop has not done much to quell those concerns.

A mixture of some inconsistent throws and choppy actions have Marte potentially projecting as a third baseman, but his offensive production would accommodate such move easily; Marte could likely play a good second base as well.

The Mariners exclusively played Marte at shortstop, however the Reds could look to start trying him at other spots soon with Elly De La Cruz, Jose Barrero, Matt McLain and now Edwin Arroyo all vying for reps at the same spot.