Braves, Austin Riley Agree to 10-Year, $212 Million Extension

The Atlanta Braves announced on Monday afternoon that they and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley have agreed to a 10-year extension worth $212 million, according to a press release from the team.

In the release, the Braves specify that the 25-year-old Riley will receive $15 million next season, $21 million in 2024, and then $22 million from 2025-2032 with a $20 million club option in 2033.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed 3B Austin Riley to a 10-year contract worth $212 million: pic.twitter.com/TdPVtpYnL5 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 1, 2022

Over the past two seasons, Riley has become one of the most feared hitters in all of Major League Baseball. The former 41st overall pick of the Braves in 2015 slashed .303/.367/.531 last season with 33 doubles, 33 home runs, and 107 RBI’s en route to his first Silver Slugger and a seventh-place finish in National League MVP voting.

Austin Riley signs a 10-year, $212 million contract with a 2033 club option. pic.twitter.com/BFY61WGGZP — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 1, 2022

This season, Riley has arguably been better. White his batting average and on-base percentage have been marginally lower (at .301 and .360, respectively), Riley’s .604 slugging percentage leads the National League and ranks third in all of baseball behind only Aaron Judge and Yordan Álvarez. Additionally, Riley’s .964 OPS ranks sixth in all of baseball, his 119 hits and 29 home runs both rank fourth, and his 61 extra-base hits leads MLB. His 4.6 fWAR in 101 games is just shy of his 4.7 fWAR season last year, in which he played in 160 games.