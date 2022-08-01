Braves, Austin Riley Agree to 10-Year, $212 Million Extension
The Atlanta Braves again strike early on signing a young star.
The Atlanta Braves announced on Monday afternoon that they and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley have agreed to a 10-year extension worth $212 million, according to a press release from the team.
In the release, the Braves specify that the 25-year-old Riley will receive $15 million next season, $21 million in 2024, and then $22 million from 2025-2032 with a $20 million club option in 2033.
Over the past two seasons, Riley has become one of the most feared hitters in all of Major League Baseball. The former 41st overall pick of the Braves in 2015 slashed .303/.367/.531 last season with 33 doubles, 33 home runs, and 107 RBI’s en route to his first Silver Slugger and a seventh-place finish in National League MVP voting.
This season, Riley has arguably been better. White his batting average and on-base percentage have been marginally lower (at .301 and .360, respectively), Riley’s .604 slugging percentage leads the National League and ranks third in all of baseball behind only Aaron Judge and Yordan Álvarez. Additionally, Riley’s .964 OPS ranks sixth in all of baseball, his 119 hits and 29 home runs both rank fourth, and his 61 extra-base hits leads MLB. His 4.6 fWAR in 101 games is just shy of his 4.7 fWAR season last year, in which he played in 160 games.
Riley’s extension comes on August 1, one day removed from capping off one of the greatest single months in Braves history. In 26 games in July, Riley’s 1.344 OPS paced the rest of Major League Baseball by 92 points (Judge was second with a 1.252 OPS). In July, Riley slashed .423/.459/.885 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, and 25 RBI’s. Per the Braves’ release, Riley joins Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones as the only Braves to hit .400 with double-digit home runs in a single month.
With the news of Riley’s extension, Braves General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos has now extended both corner infielders in Atlanta within the last five month. On March 15, the Braves and first baseman Matt Olson agreed to an eight-year, $168 million extension after acquiring the Atlanta-born slugger via trade from the Oakland Athletics. The Braves also have multiple team-friendly deals still active, controlling the rights to outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. through the end of the 2028 season and second baseman Ozzie Albies through the 2027 campaign.
While the Braves may have locked up their third baseman long term, they may still be on the hunt for reinforcements elsewhere at this year's trade deadline.