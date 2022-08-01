Baltimore Orioles Trade Trey Mancini to Houston in Three-Team Deal

The Houston Astros have traded for a big bat ahead of the deadline, as they have acquired first baseman Trey Mancini in three-team trade with the Orioles and Rays.

The Astros were reportedly eyeing Josh Bell, among other first base targets and now land on Mancini to fill that area of need. Mancini is under contract this season for $7.5 million and has a mutual option for next season at $10 million with a $250,000 buyout.

Yuli Gurriel has once again been the primary first baseman for the Astros this season, but age may finally be catching up to the 38-year-old. A year after winning the batting title, Gurriel is hitting just .243/.293/.392, with seven home runs and a 97 wRC+. Mancini figures to eat into Gurriel’s playing time pretty significantly.

Mancini’s Fit in the Astros Lineup

Trey Mancini’s surface numbers alone are a big upgrade from Yuli Gurriel, as he is hitting .268/.347/.404, with 10 home runs, 41 RBIs and a 114 wRC+. Mancini can play first base everyday, DH some and even play a corner outfield spot in a pinch, giving the Astros some versatility here.