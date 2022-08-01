Brewers Trade All-Star Closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres

BOOM! After a dead Sunday, Monday starts off with a massive trade. Josh Hader, one of the top closers in the game, is headed to San Diego.

BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Hader has been nothing short of lock down in his six seasons with the Brewers, posting a 2.48 ERA with 125 saves. After not allowing a single run into June, Hader allowed 13 in July ballooning his ERA to 4.24 on the season. The Padres did not seem to worry about that knowing his track record is about as good as it gets.

A key part to the trade? The Padres did not give up one of their key prospect assets allowing them to make additional moves.

The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Milwaukee knew Hader’s contract would be up after next season. An extension of that size would likely be too high for the small market team. Milwaukee elected to move on now, capitalizing on his extra year of control, and bring back an interesting return.