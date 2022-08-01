Brewers Trade All-Star Closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres
The first place Milwaukee Brewers are looking towards the future, as they just traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.
BOOM! After a dead Sunday, Monday starts off with a massive trade. Josh Hader, one of the top closers in the game, is headed to San Diego.
Hader has been nothing short of lock down in his six seasons with the Brewers, posting a 2.48 ERA with 125 saves. After not allowing a single run into June, Hader allowed 13 in July ballooning his ERA to 4.24 on the season. The Padres did not seem to worry about that knowing his track record is about as good as it gets.
A key part to the trade? The Padres did not give up one of their key prospect assets allowing them to make additional moves.
Milwaukee knew Hader’s contract would be up after next season. An extension of that size would likely be too high for the small market team. Milwaukee elected to move on now, capitalizing on his extra year of control, and bring back an interesting return.
Taylor Rogers, a 31-year-old lefty, has plenty of experience closing racking up 78 saves in his career. In 2022 he has been pretty shaky, but the Brewers will bank on his track record and experience to keep them competitive this season.
Rogers can either fill the void left by Hader and take over the closing duties, or if the Brewers elect to give that position to relief ace Devin Williams, they can have Rogers join Brad Boxberger as a set-up man.
Dinelson Lamet showed flashes at time and maybe a change of scenery will help him right his career.
The two prospects are Esteury Ruiz (Padres No. 28) and Robert Gasser (Padres No. 7). Ruiz has some time with the Padres this year and the young outfielder brings tons of speed, stealing 60 bags this season in the minors. Gasser is currently in High-A after being selected in last years draft. The lefty won’t blow you away with speed as he relies on movement get outs.
Overall, this is a great trade. The Padres are showing they are ready to contend for a World Series, while the small market Brewers remain competitive this season and build towards the future.