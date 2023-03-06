World Baseball Classic Full Team Power Rankings

The Netherlands’ positional veterans will need to support Bogaerts in leading the way for this team. They’ll have a strong chance to make it out of the group stage, but their pitching may struggle to contain some of the elite teams in this event.

The highest-ranked team to never make it past the group stage, Team Canada will have a chance to do so for the first time this year. They’re led by superstar Freddie Freeman, who is one of the steadiest hitters in the game. They’ve got a few other experienced bats and some intriguing prospects too. Their pitching staff is led by Just Baseball icon Cal Quantrill as well as youngster Matt Brash. This is possibly the most talent they’ve had and they’ll look to capitalize and make it past the group stage.

I consider Colombia to be one of the most underrated teams in the tournament this year. While the top 10 might be a bit generous, I think this roster has some really solid depth. Veterans Gio Urshella, Donovan Solano, and Harold Ramirez will lead a lineup with some other MLB veterans and a few young talents. Meanwhile, José Quintana and Julio Teheran return to lead the pitching staff with Nabil Crismatt in the bullpen. Colombia will look to make it past the group stage for the first time in their second WBC appearance.

Traditionally a consensus top-8 team on the national state, Team Cuba doesn’t look as strong as in the past. The offense will be solid as White Sox starters Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada will lead the way. MLB veteran Yoenis Cespedes is out of the league now but had a very successful career and is always capable of driving a baseball a long way if he connects. The pitching staff looks a bit shaky as the only current MLB pitchers on the roster struggled and primarily spent time in Triple-A last year. This team will still have a very good chance to make it out of the weakest overall group, but they don’t have the top-end talent they’ve featured in the past.

The Chinese Professional Baseball League is not very highly-regarded worldwide, but they’ve got some talented players that are part of this roster. The reigning MVP Li Lin will hit in the heart of the order alongside home run leader Kungkuan Giljegiljaw. They have a few talented minor league players as well that will have the chance to display their talent on the big stage. Their best finish was the second round in 2013, and they’ll have a realistic chance to make it back there via Group A.

This team hasn’t won a game in the WBC, which might make it surprising to see them this high. However, they performed very well in qualifiers and have some quality MLB-experienced players throughout their roster. They’ve got a variety of hitters that have been productive in MLB such as Christian Bethancourt and Ruben Tejada. Jamie Barría was an elite relief pitcher last season and is joined by Justin Lawrence and Javy Guerra. Panama has done well in Caribbean competitions and will look to have their first successful WBC appearance.