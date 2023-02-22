WBC Roster Preview: Czech Republic Ready To Play the Underdog

Behind the plate for the Czech Republic will be Martin Cervenka and Daniel Vavrusa, with Cervenka likely getting most of the reps during the WBC.

Cervenka originally signed with Cleveland back in 2011, working his way through the minor leagues and eventually making it to Triple-A with the Baltimore Orioles organization in 2019. He spent the 2021 season in Triple-A for the Mets and eventually moved to the Extraliga, joining Eagles Praha. He led the Extraliga last season in hits (64), home runs (15), and RBI (49). During the qualifiers, Cervenka went 6-for-16 with two home runs, leading the team in batting average and RBI (5).

Vavrusa spent parts of two seasons in the Yankees Dominican Summer League in 2011 and 2012 and has been a member of the Kotlářka Praha since 2011. He retired in early 2021 but has since returned to play in the WBC.

Infielders

William Escala, Jakub Hajtmar, Jakub Kubica, Vojtech Mensik, Milan Prokop, Filip Smola, Eric Sogard, and Petr Zyma

One of the top names to watch on the Czech Republic roster is Eric Sogard, who owns a career .246/.313/.338 slash line with 187 RBI and a .651 OPS through 11 seasons in the big leagues. He last played in 2021 with the Chicago Cubs but was DFA’d and released in late July of that year. Sogard was not on the squad during the qualifying tournament.

Sogard and William Escala were both born in the United States, making them the only position players on the squad born outside of the Czech Republic. Escala spent the 2022 season in Independant Ball with Sussex County.