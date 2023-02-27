WBC Roster Preview: Team Korea Has Talent All Over

Tommy Edman and Ha-Seong Kim are current MLB players, and both had big seasons in 2022. Each has the ability to continue improving, too. Both players were in the elite tier of defenders last season, and both spent the majority of their time at shortstop. With Kim sliding over to second base for the Padres, that will likely be where he plays in the WBC. While neither are elite hitters, they will form the best defensive infield in the tournament and still provide quality at-bats for a team loaded with powerful KBO hitters.

The hot corner will be manned by Jeong Choi, who is one of the greatest KBO hitters of all time. He’s got 429 career home runs and an impressive .917 OPS across nearly two decades in the league. The other corner infield spot will belong to another KBO great, ByungHo Park. He briefly made his way over to the Minnesota Twins for one season in the majors and parts of two seasons in the minors, but he never found success. However, he’s another KBO star with 349 career home runs in Korea.

This team will have more high-quality options off the bench as well. Baek-Ho Kang is an up-and-coming KBO star who has hit for a .317 average over his first five seasons — and he’s still just 23 years old. The fact that Kang may not even start on this team is a testament to how deep of a roster Korea has this year. He may get time in the corner outfield spots or a start at first, allowing Park to DH. Ji-Hwan Oh will provide defense and speed off the bench as the veteran shortstop has 240 stolen bases in his KBO career.

Outfielders

Jung-Hoo Lee, Sung-Bum Na, Hyun Soo Kim, Hae-Min Park, Kun-Woo Park, Ji-Hoon Choi

If you haven’t heard of Jung-Hoo Lee, I encourage you to look into him further right now. He’s coming off a 2022 KBO MVP season in which he led the league in a multitude of categories, such as batting average, RBIs, and many more. He hit .349 last season with a .996 OPS and has a career batting average of .342 in his six KBO seasons. While he didn’t possess much power earlier in his career, he hit a career-high 23 home runs during his MVP season last year. Oh, and he’s only 24 years old and is expected to get posted to MLB next winter. He’s a must-watch player.

There’s plenty of additional talent to surround Lee, who will likely start in center field. Sung-Bum Na and Hyun-Soo Kim are powerful veteran KBO bats that seem likely to start in the corners. They both have over 200 career home runs and have valuable experience from their extensive careers. Kun-Woo Park is one of the best contact hitters in the KBO and will certainly have a role on this roster.