WBC Roster Preview: Great Britain Prepares for Tournament Debut

Great Britain isn’t a country people necessarily associate with baseball, but that might be starting to change. In March, the British will play in their very first World Baseball Classic. In June, they’ll host the Cubs and Cardinals for the MLB London Series. It’s a big year for baseball in the UK.

Team Britain is in Group C, along with the USA, Mexico, Colombia, and Canada. Their chances of getting past the first round are slim, but that’s okay. Simply making the tournament was a huge step forward, and anything more would be an unexpected bonus.

Position Players for Team Great Britain

The star of the lineup is Trayce Thompson, who had a breakout season last year for the Dodgers. In 80 games, he hit 13 home runs with an .860 OPS. He also happens to be the younger brother of NBA star Klay Thompson – not really relevant to the WBC, but a fun fact nonetheless.

The only other active big leaguer on the roster is infielder Lucius Fox, who played ten games for the Nationals last season. He was DFA’d this September, but he remains in the Nationals organization.