WBC Roster Preview: Team Panama Returns With New Core

Team Panama will return to the World Baseball Classic in 2023 after failing to qualify for the 2013 and 2017 tournaments.

Despite featuring numerous experienced big leaguers in the 2006 and 2009 events, Panama went 0-5 through its first two appearances in the WBC.

In 2023, however, Panama will look to lean on a roster that features 13 MLB-affiliated players — after the losses of Iván Herrera, Miguel Cienfuegos, Paolo Espino and L.J. Jones — and will be led by the likes of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jaime Barría.

Competing in Pool A, Team Panama is scheduled to play Chinese Taipei at 6:00 AM ET and Netherlands at 11 PM ET on March 8, Cuba at 11:30 PM ET on March 9, and Italy at 11:00 PM ET on March 10.