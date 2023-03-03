2023 World Baseball Classic Betting Preview

Eight teams advance to the second round, with Pool A playing Pool B in Tokyo and Pool C playing Pool D in Miami from March 15 to March 18

The winners of the combined pool will face each other in a winner-take-all championship on March 21st at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Let’s discuss the best bets for each pool and then conclude with a winner. Each team is linked with an article that breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of each team. If you are looking for full previews, check those out. This article will go over how I’m betting on these pools.

Pool A

Chinese Taipei (+750)

Of the four pools, Pool A is the most balanced. While Cuba is the odd-on-favorite, they appear to be overvalued in this spot. Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert lead them, but the rotation doesn’t look to be anything special. They have the most major league talent, but that doesn’t always win out in tournaments like these. The line for Cuba opened at +130 and has since moved to +115.

The Dutch have plenty of talent on the infield, led by Xander Bogaerts and Jonathan Schoop, but the rest of the team doesn’t inspire much confidence. They should be in plenty of high-scoring games, as the pitching is concerning. The odds for the Netherlands have not changed.

Italy brings a lot of experience to the table, which is essential. They finished 7th in the WBC in 2013, and the roster looks as good, maybe even better. The issue, again, is pitching. Matt Harvey will be the go-to starter, making me nervous about their chances. To make matters even worse, star closer Jordan Romano pulled out of the WBC to represent Italy. Beyond Harvey, there isn’t much to be excited over besides Andre Pallante of the Cardinals. The odds for Italy moved from +350 to +400.