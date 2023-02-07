Everything You Need to Know About the World Baseball Classic

Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D Chinese Taipei Japan United States Puerto Rico Netherlands South Korea Mexico Venezuela Cuba Australia Colombia Dominican Republic Italy China Canada Israel Panama Czech Republic Great Britain Nicaragua

WBC Roster Announcements

Preliminary rosters have been announced for most teams in the tournament, with a final list of players due by Tuesday, February 7. The official rosters will be revealed on Thursday, February 9 on MLB Network.

Details about preliminary rosters can be found on Wikipedia, as can details about finalized rosters (once they are announced).

Tournament Structure

Round One

The first round of the WBC begins on March 8 and runs through March 15. In the first round, each team plays every other team in their pool. For example, Team USA will play Great Britain, Mexico, Canada, and finally Colombia. The top two teams in each pool will advance to the second round.

Round Two

Eight teams in total will advance to the second round. From this round onward, all games are single-elimination, meaning the winning team advances and the losing team heads home. The teams from Pool A and B will compete in Tokyo, with the winner of Pool A taking on the runner-up from Pool B and vice versa. The teams from Pool C and D will do the same in Miami.

The second round will take place from March 15 to 18.

Championship Round

Round three, also called the Championship Round, will take place at loanDepot Park in Miami. The winners of the Pool A/B quarterfinal will face off first on March 19, followed by the winners of the Pool C/D quarterfinal on March 20. The winner-take-all championship game will take place on March 21.