WBC Roster Preview: Team USA is Absolutely Loaded

We are less than a month away from the beginning of the World Baseball Classic and anticipation is at an all-time high after the rosters for each country were revealed last night.

Almost every roster features MLB players, ranging from role players getting a chance to play big roles starring for their country to rosters that essentially look like All-Star teams, such as the one we will be breaking down today.

Before the tournament begins over the coming weeks, we will be writing up breakdowns of each roster, before coming out with our official WBC Power Rankings ahead of first pitch on March 8th.

Let’s now take a look into Team USA, who is looking to defend their crown that has stood since our last World Baseball Classic in 2017.