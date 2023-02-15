WBC Roster Preview: Team DR Could Win It All

The Americans are the reigning champions of the World Baseball Classic, but Team Dominican Republic is doing everything they can to take back the crown. The roster they’ve put together should strike fear into the hearts of every other country in the tournament.

The DR won the WBC in 2013 thanks to strong performances from MLB All-Stars like Robinson Canó and Nelson Cruz. Canó and Cruz are back, but this time they’re just the supporting players, letting young guns like Juan Soto, Sandy Alcantara, and Julio Rodríguez take the lead.

The Dominican roster is loaded with top-tier talent and remarkable depth. It’s hard to look at this squad and not see the DR as the early favorites to win the whole darned thing.

Position Players for the Dominican Republic

The DR doesn’t have any MVP winners on their roster, but nearly everyone in the starting lineup is a bona fide MVP candidate, including Soto, Rodríguez, Manny Machado, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Wander Franco, and Rafael Devers. Unfortunately José Ramirez, another MVP-caliber player from the DR, won’t be playing in the upcoming tournament, but the roster is stacked nonetheless.