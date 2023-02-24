WBC Roster Preview: Team Mexico Has Eyes on the Prize

Things didn’t go as planned for Team Mexico in the last World Baseball Classic. They entered the group stage as the sixth-ranked team in the world, better than all the other countries in their pool. Yet despite their high ranking and home-field advantage, Team Mexico finished last in Pool D and failed to escape the first round.

This time around, Team Mexico is hoping for a better result. They’ll play the group stage as part of Pool C along with the USA, Colombia, Canada, and Great Britain. While the Americans are the favorites in the pool, Team Mexico is in an excellent position to finish second and advance to the next round for the first time since 2009.

Here is the roster manager Benjamin Gil will be working with.

Position Players for Team Mexico

Potential Starting Lineup

1. LUIS URÍAS – SS 2. RANDY AROZARENA – LF 3. aLEJANDRO Kirk – C 4. Rowdy Tellez – DH 5. joey Menese – 1B 6. ISAAC PAREDES – 3B 7. Alex VERDUGO – RF 8. JONATHAN ARANDA – 2B 9. Alek Thomas – cf

Catchers

Alejandro Kirk, Austin Barnes