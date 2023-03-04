WBC Roster Preview: Team China Looks To Pull Off an Upset

Team China has competed in every World Baseball Classic since the inaugural tournament in 2006. Unfortunately, things haven’t ever gone their way. They are a combined 2-10 in WBC games, with a total of 18 runs scored and 102 runs allowed. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that they’ve never made it past the group stage of the tournament.

The most recent WBC was their worst showing yet. China failed to win a game and scored just a single run in the entire competition. They finished dead last.

As China gears up to compete in the fifth WBC, they’re surely hoping for better results. It won’t be easy, as they find themselves in a pool with international baseball powerhouses Japan and South Korea. To make matters worse, many of China’s players haven’t played professionally in years after the COVID-19 pandemic (among other problems) shut down the China National Baseball League.

Nevertheless, China is hoping to pull off an upset. The team has already been training together for weeks, which should give them a leg up over the many teams that are just now starting to come together.