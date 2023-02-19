WBC Roster Preview: Italy Brings Experience to 2023 Tournament

Managed by former big leaguer Mike Piazza, Team Italy is trying to improve upon its seventh-place finish back in 2013, bringing a mix of veteran and prospect talent to this year’s World Baseball Classic.

Italy is competing in Pool A, which also includes Chinese Taipei, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Cuba, and Panama. This group will play the first round in Taichung, Taiwan, and while the Netherlands seem like the favourites, Italy is sitting in a good position if they can perform well out of the gate.

Position Players for Team Italy

Catchers

Vito Friscia, Alberto Mineo, Dominic Miroglio, and Brett Sullivan

Team Italy has four catchers on the roster, with Sullivan also providing outfield depth if needed. All but Mineo spent some or all of the 2022 season in Triple-A with their respective clubs, and it does not appear that there is a clear front-runner for the starting role at the moment. With Parmaclima in Italian Serie A last year, Mineo posted a .960 OPS with six home runs.