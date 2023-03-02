WBC Roster Preview: Team Australia Set To Impress in Pool B

Team Australia is back for its fifth World Baseball Classic appearance.

Through the first four tournaments, the Australian squad has put together a combined 2-10 record with wins over Mexico in 2009 and China in 2013.

In 2023, Australia will compete in Pool B, playing games on March 8 at 10:00 PM ET against South Korea, March 10 at 10:00 PM ET against China, and March 12 at 6:00 AM ET against Japan and 11:00 PM ET against the Czech Republic.

Per DraftKings, Australia has the third-best odds to win the pool at +400 — behind Japan and South Korea — and the 13th-best to win the tournament at +13000.