WBC Roster Preview: Team Puerto Rico Will Be Entertaining, But Notable Absences May Cost Them

Despite what Ian Kinsler may think, Team Puerto Rico has been one of the most attractive teams to watch in the nascent history of the World Baseball Classic. They’ve been the runner-up the last two tourneys (2013 to the Dominican Republic, 2017 to the United States), and boast some of the most entertaining personalities in the sport — including Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, Yadier Molina, and Javier Báez’s sick no-look tags.

But entering 2023, some things have changed. While Team Puerto Rico is certainly among the top tier of squads, there are a lot more questions about specific players in terms of not just skill, but overall availability. There’s still plenty of talent and pizazz here, but is it enough to compete with the Death Star squads of teams like Japan, the Dominican Republic, and the USA?

Position Players for Puerto Rico

Aside from Francisco Lindor, Team Puerto Rico doesn’t exactly boast a murderer’s row of MVP candidates. Instead, there’s a crop of decent players to pair alongside him. Though Javier Báez is better known for swinging wildly at pitches outside the zone these days, the tandem of him and the aforementioned Lindor make for an exciting middle infield defensively.

There’s also utility man Kiké Hernandez, Eddie Rosario, Christian Vazquez, and promising young talent MJ Melendez who help round out a steady roster that shouldn’t be underestimated.