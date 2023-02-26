WBC Roster Previews: Team Nicaragua Has Finally Made It

In 2013, the Nicaraguan national baseball team fell short, losing both their matches in the WBC qualifying round. They lost their first game 8-1 and their second 6-2, hardly putting up a fight when it mattered most.

The Nicaraguans fared a little better the next time around, winning their first game in the 2017 qualifiers. Unfortunately, they were absolutely annihilated after that, losing once by a score of 11-0 and again by a score of 12-1.

This time, things were different. Team Nicaragua won three of four qualifying matches, defeating Pakistan, Argentina, and Brazil en route to a berth in the World Baseball Classic. They outscored their opponents 22-10, firmly securing their place in this year’s tournament.

Things won’t get any easier from here on out, as Team Nicaragua will compete in Pool D alongside Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. However, this team has plenty of talent, and they might just have what it takes to pull off an upset and make their way to the second round.