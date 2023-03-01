World Baseball Classic Roster Previews For Every Country

The World Baseball Classic is just over a week away, bringing us a thrilling tournament that will be the perfect lead-up to an exciting year of baseball in 2023.

Over the past month, our staff has taken the time to complete team previews on each of the countries who are competing in this year’s WBC. From examining each of these rosters, it is clear that we really are loaded with talent worldwide, as you will find MLB players on nearly every roster.

To get you ready for the tournament, here is your guide with links to every team previewed in each of the four groups that will be competing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic!

Group A

Chinese Taipei – Coming Soon

Star Xander Bogaerts will strive to lead the Netherlands to victory, with help from Jonathan Schoop, Didi Gregorius, and Andrelton Simmons.