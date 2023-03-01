World Baseball Classic Roster Previews For Every Country
With MLB talent spread throughout the tournament, every World Baseball Classic roster has some intrigue. Here's our previews of all of them.
The World Baseball Classic is just over a week away, bringing us a thrilling tournament that will be the perfect lead-up to an exciting year of baseball in 2023.
Over the past month, our staff has taken the time to complete team previews on each of the countries who are competing in this year’s WBC. From examining each of these rosters, it is clear that we really are loaded with talent worldwide, as you will find MLB players on nearly every roster.
To get you ready for the tournament, here is your guide with links to every team previewed in each of the four groups that will be competing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic!
Group A
Chinese Taipei – Coming Soon
Netherlands – The Dutch Are Counting On Their Infield
Star Xander Bogaerts will strive to lead the Netherlands to victory, with help from Jonathan Schoop, Didi Gregorius, and Andrelton Simmons.
Cuba – Team Cuba Looks To Contend
Team Cuba isn’t the force they once were, but they’ll look to rebuild their reputation in the wide-open Pool A of this year’s tournament.
Italy – Italy Brings Experience to 2023 Tournament
Royals teammates Nicky Lopez and Vinnie Pasquantino will be the spark plugs for Team Italy in this year’s World Baseball Classic.
Panama – Team Panama Returns With New Core
Team Panama will make its return to the WBC in 2023, featuring an up-and-coming group of talent led by some established big leaguers.
Group B
Japan – Team Japan Is Elite
The most successful team in WBC history is back, ready to challenge for another title behind superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Korea – Team Korea Has Talent All Over
Team Korea is a powerhouse on the world baseball stage, and they’ll look to put their early exit in the 2017 WBC behind them.
Australia – Coming Soon
China – Coming Soon
Czech Republic – Czech Republic Ready To Play the Underdog
The Czech Republic heads to the World Baseball Classic for the first time in history, where they’ll compete in a tough Pool B.
Group C
USA – Team USA is Absolutely Loaded
Featuring All-Stars at every position and plenty more coming off the bench, Team USA is primed to repeat as World Baseball Classic champions.
Canada – Freddie Freeman Set to Lead Team Canada
As the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws near, Team Canada’s roster is starting to take shape with commitments from various MLB players.
Mexico – Team Mexico Has Eyes on the Prize
Team Mexico hasn’t made it past the group stage since 2009, but they’re in a great position to advance this time around.
Columbia – Coming Soon
Great Britain – Great Britain Prepares for Tournament Debut
Great Britain has put together a talented roster for their first appearance in the World Baseball Classic.
Group D
Puerto Rico – Coming Soon
Venezuela – Team Venezuela is Stacked with Veteran Talent
A deep team with loads of talent, Venezuela should threaten to hoist the trophy in Miami if they make it out of Group D.
Dominic Republic – Team DR Could Win It All
The Dominican Republic‘s roster for the World Baseball Classic is stacked with some of the brightest young stars in Major League Baseball.
Israel – Team Israel Looks to Play Spoiler Again
Team Israel has some tough competition in the group stage, but they’ll look to surprise the world with another strong showing at the WBC.
Nicaragua – Team Nicaragua Has Finally Made It
Third time proved to be the charm for Team Nicaragua, who failed to qualify for the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and 2017.