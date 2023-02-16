WBC Team Preview: Team Colombia Hopes to Continuing Growing

One of the two teams that made their first appearance in 2017, Team Colombia is back and with more talent than last time. They were in a group last time with the United States and the Dominican Republic, but they actually put up a strong fight against two of the best teams.

They barely lost to the U.S. and nearly beat the Dominican Republic before falling in extra innings. This group has some sneaky talent across the roster and added a few new MLB players to their team this time around.

While the odds-on favorites to come out of Group C are definitely the United States and Mexico, Team Colombia is hoping to make their way out.

Position Players for Team Colombia

This group definitely lacks the star power of some of the other top contenders, but they’ve got solid MLB contributors as well as young prospects across the board.