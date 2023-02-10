WBC Roster Preview: Freddie Freeman Set to Lead Team Canada

In mid-March, the World Baseball Classic returns for the first time since 2017, delayed two years from its original 2021 date due to COVID-19. The United States won the 2017 tournament over Puerto Rico, while the Dominican Republic and Japan (x2) are the other winners since the inaugural tournament in 2006.

This year, the field is expanded to 20 teams across four venues (four pools) across the glove, with the top two teams advancing to the next round and so forth until a champion is crowned. Looking at the groupings, Pool D appears to be the toughest with powerhouses such as Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Venezuela all in one group.

The #WorldBaseballClassic starts March 8! Who do you want to win each pool? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pQqFswqB2R — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) January 13, 2023

For Team Canada, they will kick off the tournament facing Great Britain on March 12th at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Following this contest, Canada will face the United States, Colombia, and Mexico respectively, with the Canadian squad looking to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in tournament history.

Looking at Team Canada’s Roster

Former Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin will be representing Canada as a member of the coaching staff, with Ernie Whitt taking the manager role once again. Whitt has managed the team on 18 different occasions/tournaments, including all previous World Baseball Classics, the Pan Am Games, and the 2004 Summer Olympics.