WBC Roster Preview: Chinese Taipei Tries To Make Some Noise on Home Turf

Chinese Taipei has not put together a long resume of success in the World Baseball Classic. They have participated in every WBC since 2006, making this their fifth appearance, but they have struggled to leave their mark. They have escaped pool play only once in four attempts – back in 2013 – and even then lost in the quarterfinals.

It will not be a cakewalk for them to get out of the group stage in 2023, as they hold the least MLB experience of any of the teams in their pod (Cuba, Netherlands, Italy, and Panama). However, they will have the advantage of playing on their own soil with a home crowd behind them. Pool A will play at the Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan.

Position Players for Team Chinese Taipei

Catchers

Kungkuan Giljegiljaw, Yu-Chieh Kao, Dai-An Lin

Kungkuan Giljegiljaw played six seasons in the Cleveland Guardians farm system, getting all the way to Triple-A Columbus, where he appeared in two games in 2018. He hit .229 with five home runs and a .647 OPS at Double-A in his final season in the organization in 2019. He has spent the last two years in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.