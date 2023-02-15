WBC Roster Preview: Team Israel Looks to Play Spoiler Again

The Cinderella team from 2017 will look to do it again this year. Unfortunately for Team Israel, they’re stuck in by far the deepest group of the first stage.

This team impressed in a big way during the last WBC, as they weren’t expected to even qualify and ended up going undefeated in the group stage. They even sent home the host of their group, South Korea. Israel entered as the 41st-ranked team in the world and proceeded to not only make the tournament but finish in the top six.

They enter this year in a group with the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela, who all project to be better teams overall, but we’ve seen this team shock the world before and maybe they can do it again.

They’ve got some new pieces on the roster and will look to be the Cinderella team once again. Let’s get into this roster.