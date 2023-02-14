WBC Roster Preview: Team Venezuela is Stacked with Veteran Talent

As we look forward to the World Baseball Classic, a lot of attention is on Group D this year. This group features the absolutely loaded Dominican Republic team, the reigning runner-up in Puerto Rico, the 2017 Cinderella team in Israel, a solid Nicaragua team, and a very strong Venezuela team.

This group is going to be an absolute battle, but Venezuela looks incredibly deep from top to bottom and is ready to compete in this group. They performed well in 2017 but got stuck in a group with Puerto Rico, the United States, and the Dominican Republic in the second stage of the tournament.

This team is much deeper than in 2017 as it features high-quality MLB talent in every positional group. When examing the roster, I actually think this team is a borderline top-5 squad and has a chance to make a run if they can make it out of the group stage.

Position Players for Team Venezuela

There are going to be numerous MLB talents coming off the bench for this squad, which should tell you a lot. Very few teams in this tournament are as deep in every area as this group.