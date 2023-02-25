WBC Roster Preview: The Dutch Are Counting On Their Infield

With Xander Bogaerts leading the charge, Team Netherlands is ready to challenge the big dogs in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

The Netherlands made it to the semi-finals in 2017, ultimately finishing fourth. It was their second straight fourth-place finish in the tournament.

This year, they’ll play the group stage in Taichung, Taiwan, facing off against Chinese Taipei, Cuba, Italy, and Panama. The Taiwanese team is the favorite in the group, but Team Netherlands has a good chance to finish second in their pool and advance to the next round. The Dutch have never finished first in the group stage, but that hasn’t stopped them from advancing to the semi-finals in each of the last two WBC tournaments.

Let’s take a look at the roster they’ve put together.