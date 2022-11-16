Top 50 MLB 2023 Free Agents
Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner and Carlos Correa headline a star-studded free agent class that is looking to cash in this winter.
The stove is hot and free agency is in full swing, as teams looks to improve their rosters ahead of the 2023 season. Over the coming weeks and months, we will see some of the best players in baseball trade jerseys and had to greener pastures on new contracts.
Last week, we released our top 20 MLB free agents, with full profiles written on each player.
Since the release of our top 20, we have seen players like Anthony Rizzo and Clayton Kershaw return to their former teams on new deals, while Joc Pederson and Martin Perez both accepted the qualifying offer.
Below you will find a list of the top 50 free agents heading into the 2022-2023 MLB offseason. Throughout the winter, we will be updating this post every time one of these free agents signs, allowing you to follow along with all the movement throughout the league.
Click the players whose names are hyperlinked to see their free agent profiles!
|Free Agent
|Position
|2022 fWAR
|Contract
|1. Aaron Judge
|RF/CF
|11.4
|2. Jacob deGrom
|SP
|2.2
|3. Trea Turner
|SS
|6.3
|4. Carlos Correa
|SS
|4.4
|5. Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|6.1
|6. Carlos Rodon
|SP
|6.2
|7. Dansby Swanson
|SS
|6.4
|8. Justin Verlander
|SP
|6.1
|9. Willson Contreras
|C
|3.3
|10. Edwin Diaz
|CP
|3.0
|Signed with the Mets, 5-year, $102 Million (11/6/22)
|11. Brandon Nimmo
|CF
|5.4
|12. Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|3.8
|Signed a one-year deal to return to the Dodgers
|13. Jose Abreu
|1B/DH
|3.9
|14. Anthony Rizzo
|1B/DH
|2.4
|Signed a two-year, $40 million deal with NYY (11/15/22)
|15. Josh Bell
|1B/DH
|2.0
|16. Tyler Anderson
|SP
|4.0
|Signed three-year, $39 million deal with LAA (11/15/22)
|17. Joc Pederson
|OF
|2.1
|Accepted $19.56M qualifying offer from SFG (11/15/22)
|18. Chris Bassitt
|SP
|2.7
|19. Andrew Benintendi
|OF
|2.8
|20. Jose Quintana
|SP
|4.0
|21. Koudai Senga
|SP
|N/A
|22.. Jean Segura
|2B/UTL
|1.7
|23. Michael Wacha
|SP
|1.5
|24. Martin Perez
|SP
|3.8
|Accepted $19.56M qualifying offer from TEX (11/15/22)
|25. Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|1.0
|26. Ross Stripling
|SP
|3.1
|27. JD Martinez
|DH
|1.0
|28. Michael Conforto
|OF
|N/A
|29. Justin Turner
|3B
|2.4
|30. Masataka Yoshida
|OF
|N/A
|31. Trey Mancini
|1B/OF
|0.9
|32. Mitch Haniger
|OF
|0.8
|33. Rafael Montero
|RP
|1.5
|Signed three-year, $34.5 million deal with HOU (11/12/22)
|34. Robert Suarez
|RP
|0.7
|Signed five-year, $46 million deal with SDP (11/10/22)
|35. Taijuan Walker
|SP
|2.5
|36. Michael Brantley
|OF
|1.2
|37. Jameson Taillon
|SP
|2.3
|38. Chris Martin
|RP
|1.6
|39. Kenley Jansen
|CP
|1.1
|40. Adam Ottavino
|RP
|1.1
|41. Zach Eflin
|SP/RP
|1.4
|42. Joey Gallo
|OF
|0.6
|43. Michael Fulmer
|RP
|0.7
|44. Mike Zunino
|C
|0.0
|45. Elvis Andrus
|SS
|3.5
|46. Taylor Rogers
|RP
|1.0
|47. David Robertson
|RP
|0.7
|48. Brandon Drury
|2B/3B
|3.0
|49. Andrew Heaney
|SP
|1.1
|50. Christian Vazquez
|C
|1.6
Be sure to check out our Top 10 Outfield Free Agents and Top Five Shortstop Free Agents