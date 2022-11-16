Top 50 MLB 2023 Free Agents

The stove is hot and free agency is in full swing, as teams looks to improve their rosters ahead of the 2023 season. Over the coming weeks and months, we will see some of the best players in baseball trade jerseys and had to greener pastures on new contracts.

Last week, we released our top 20 MLB free agents, with full profiles written on each player.

Since the release of our top 20, we have seen players like Anthony Rizzo and Clayton Kershaw return to their former teams on new deals, while Joc Pederson and Martin Perez both accepted the qualifying offer.

Below you will find a list of the top 50 free agents heading into the 2022-2023 MLB offseason. Throughout the winter, we will be updating this post every time one of these free agents signs, allowing you to follow along with all the movement throughout the league.