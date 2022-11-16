Top 50 MLB 2023 Free Agents

Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner and Carlos Correa headline a star-studded free agent class that is looking to cash in this winter.

By Ryan Finkelstein | | | Comments count:0
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The stove is hot and free agency is in full swing, as teams looks to improve their rosters ahead of the 2023 season. Over the coming weeks and months, we will see some of the best players in baseball trade jerseys and had to greener pastures on new contracts.

Last week, we released our top 20 MLB free agents, with full profiles written on each player.

Since the release of our top 20, we have seen players like Anthony Rizzo and Clayton Kershaw return to their former teams on new deals, while Joc Pederson and Martin Perez both accepted the qualifying offer.

Below you will find a list of the top 50 free agents heading into the 2022-2023 MLB offseason. Throughout the winter, we will be updating this post every time one of these free agents signs, allowing you to follow along with all the movement throughout the league.

Click the players whose names are hyperlinked to see their free agent profiles!

Free AgentPosition2022 fWARContract
1. Aaron JudgeRF/CF11.4
2. Jacob deGromSP2.2
3. Trea TurnerSS6.3
4. Carlos CorreaSS4.4
5. Xander BogaertsSS6.1
6. Carlos RodonSP6.2
7. Dansby SwansonSS6.4
8. Justin VerlanderSP6.1
9. Willson ContrerasC3.3
10. Edwin DiazCP3.0Signed with the Mets, 5-year, $102 Million (11/6/22)
11. Brandon NimmoCF5.4
12. Clayton KershawSP3.8Signed a one-year deal to return to the Dodgers
13. Jose Abreu1B/DH3.9
14. Anthony Rizzo1B/DH2.4Signed a two-year, $40 million deal with NYY (11/15/22)
15. Josh Bell1B/DH2.0
16. Tyler AndersonSP4.0Signed three-year, $39 million deal with LAA (11/15/22)
17. Joc PedersonOF2.1Accepted $19.56M qualifying offer from SFG (11/15/22)
18. Chris BassittSP2.7
19. Andrew BenintendiOF2.8
20. Jose QuintanaSP4.0
21. Koudai SengaSPN/A
22.. Jean Segura2B/UTL1.7
23. Michael WachaSP1.5
24. Martin PerezSP3.8Accepted $19.56M qualifying offer from TEX (11/15/22)
25. Nathan EovaldiSP1.0
26. Ross StriplingSP3.1
27. JD MartinezDH1.0
28. Michael ConfortoOFN/A
29. Justin Turner3B2.4
30. Masataka YoshidaOFN/A
31. Trey Mancini1B/OF0.9
32. Mitch HanigerOF0.8
33. Rafael MonteroRP1.5Signed three-year, $34.5 million deal with HOU (11/12/22)
34. Robert SuarezRP0.7Signed five-year, $46 million deal with SDP (11/10/22)
35. Taijuan WalkerSP2.5
36. Michael BrantleyOF1.2
37. Jameson TaillonSP2.3
38. Chris MartinRP1.6
39. Kenley JansenCP1.1
40. Adam OttavinoRP1.1
41. Zach EflinSP/RP1.4
42. Joey GalloOF0.6
43. Michael FulmerRP0.7
44. Mike ZuninoC0.0
45. Elvis AndrusSS3.5
46. Taylor RogersRP1.0
47. David RobertsonRP0.7
48. Brandon Drury2B/3B3.0
49. Andrew HeaneySP1.1
50. Christian VazquezC1.6

