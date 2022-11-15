Top 10 MLB 2023 Outfield Free Agents

The Braves acquired Duvall from the Marlins at the 2021 trade deadline and he would end up playing a big part in Atlanta’s World Series run. With a year of control still left on his deal, Duvall returned to the Braves for the 2022 season where he was in the process of shaking off a slow start before going down with a wrist injury for the remainder of the season.

Prior to the promotion of Michael Harris II, Duvall was starting most games in center field for the Braves where he was solid. As Duvall heads into the latter stages of his career, he profiles more as a left fielder, but has the ability to play all three outfield spots if needed.

Duvall is going to strike out a lot and hit a lot of home runs. Whoever signs him knows that. The value he provides defensively is an incredibly underrated aspect of his game, helping him accumulate 3.8 fWAR over his last 232 games.

9. David Peralta – 1.7 fWAR

Position: LF

Bats/Throws: L/L

Age: August 14, 1987 (35 years old)

2022 Traditional Stats: .251/.316/.415 12 HR, 45 XBH, 59 RBI, 39 R, 490 PA’s

2022: Advanced Stats: 8.4% BB%, 23.3% K%, 104 wRC+, .315 wOBA, 1.7 fWAR

A model of consistency throughout his career, Peralta has only had one full season of below average production since he debuted in 2014. Peralta’s .731 OPS last season is down from his .796 career figure, but still slightly above league average (104 wRC+).