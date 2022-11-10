Top Five MLB Shortstops in the 2023 Free Agent Class

Last offseason was supposed to be the year of the shortstop, with a handful of All-Star shortstops hitting the free agent market at the same time.

If we include Marcus Semien and Trevor Story as shortstops (having played a majority of their careers at the position prior to free agency) there were five nine-figure deals handed out at the position last offseason. Semien had been a shortstop prior to 2021, and had the ability to move back to the position depending on the team he signed with, but got his $175 million contract to play next to a fellow free agent shortstop instead.

Corey Seager landed the biggest deal, a 10-year, $325 million pact to play next to Semien in Texas, while Carlos Correa received the deal with the highest AAV ($35.1 million). Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal to play second base for the Red Sox, while Javier Baez received the exact same contract to play shortstop for the Detroit Tigers.

While that crop of free agent shortstops got all the hype, when we look at the market this year, it might be even better. There are three 6-win shortstops hitting free agency at the same time, and Correa is back on the market just a year removed from his own 6-win campaign.