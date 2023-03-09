Czech Republic vs. China Best Bets: World Baseball Classic Bets, March 9, 2023

China will take on the Czech Republic at 10:00 pm EST at the Tokyo Dome in what should be a battle. Neither of these teams was projected to have a real shot at winning the pool, but one team should have an edge tonight.

This is the Czech Republic’s first World Baseball Classic appearance, while this isn’t China’s first rodeo. In 2006, China was a member of the inaugural World Baseball Classic, and the catcher Wang Wei hit the first home run in WBC history. Team China lost to Japan, who won the tournament in 2006. In 2009, China beat Chinese Taipei, considered a top-five team in the world at that time.

This is a battle of a team with professional players versus a group of non-professional players.