Cuba vs. Netherlands Best Bets: World Baseball Classic Bets, March 7, 2023

The first game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic begins tonight at 11 pm EST. The game will be between Team Cuba and Team Netherlands in Taichung City, Taiwan.

This is the fifth World Baseball Classic ever. The last champion was the USA, winning in 2017. Japan is the only country with two titles, winning in 2006 and 2009. The Dominican Republic is the only other country with a title, taking it home in 2013. Neither Cuba nor the Dutch have ever won a title, but both have enough talent to make a run.

Cuba (-200) vs. Netherlands (+170) O/U 8

Both teams have similar strengths and weaknesses, a recipe for an entertaining first game. The value of the game is on the Netherlands, but it’s not enough for me to pick a winner. Cuba is the better team, but I would need +200 for the Dutch to be actionable.