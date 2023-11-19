2024 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Updates on Every Signing and Trade

The MLB Hot Stove is finally heating up, as the first top tier free agent has been signed, with Aaron Nola returning to the Philadelphia Phillies on a seven-year deal.

With Nola’s deal we now open up our free agent tracker, where you can come throughout the offseason to find a recap of all the major signings and trades that have taken place.

Thus far, Nola is the only major signing of note, and you can find a full article on the signing that we just published right here. The other major news from this past week was the peculiar trade that sent Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for five players and a recap of all the players who were cut at Friday’s non-tender deadline.

Throughout the coming days, weeks and months, you can open up this master article and find it updated every time a major MLB transaction takes place. Make sure you bookmark it and check back frequently to never miss out on any of the Hot Stove news this winter.