Diamondbacks Acquire Eugenio Suárez from Seattle Mariners

Urías, is fresh off of a horrendous season in which he hit .194 in 52 games for the Brewers and Sox. He brings a weaker bat and weaker glove to the Mariners lineup, but he is also much cheaper than Suárez is, which likely played a major role in the club moving on.

The trade details have dropped!



Eugenio Suarez is heading to the Diamondbacks in return for Zavala and Carlos Vargas, per @RyanDivish.



Thoughts on the deal? pic.twitter.com/R1sFlFVMYX — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 22, 2023

The return for the Diamondbacks

As mentioned above, Suárez has a whole lot of thump in his bat and will provide Arizona with the perfect replacement for Evan Longoria and Josh Rojas. Suárez, 31, will be a free agent at the end of the upcoming season but also has a $15M team option for 2025 in his contract.

Suárez’s acquisition will give the Diamondbacks yet another power hitter to slot into the middle of their lineup. With Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker forming the core of their lineup, adding someone with Suárez’s track record is huge.

Despite the fact that he led the American League in strikeouts last year, Suárez hit 22 home runs with 96 driven in, posting a 101 OPS+ in the process. The year before, he hit 31 homers with a 129 OPS+, so he is not far removed from being a major threat at the dish.

Long known as a bat-first player, Suárez was in the 97th percentile season in Outs Above Average, per Statcast. To put that into perspective, he finished the year before in the 48th percentile. The arm strength isn’t quite there for him (40th percentile), but his range at the hot corner is legit.

The return for the Mariners

On the surface, it feels that the Mariners may have settled for less than they deserved for Suárez.