First Winter Meetings Splash: Alex Verdugo Traded to the Yankees

The move, according to SNY’s Andy Martino, also doesn’t necessarily signal the Yankees are out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Given the rarity of an in-division trade, the possibility of New York flipping him to San Diego is certainly plausible — as both teams have reportedly been in negotiations for some time.

Perhaps a move involving one of Michael King and Drew Thorpe, Verdugo, a bullpen arm, and the Yankees taking on Trent Grisham could be what swings a trade for the superstar. On the other hand, it’s been quite some time since the Yankees have followed up these more, relatively speaking, micro-level moves with a splash for a true superstar (the trade for an aging Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa with no further moves comes to mind).

On the Boston side of things, it marks the first major move from new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. Rather poetically, this first splash is a partial rebuttal of the move his predecessor, Chaim Bloom, made a few years back. Rather infamously, Bloom traded superstar Mookie Betts in exchange for Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong. Wong is now the sole remaining piece from the 2020 blockbuster.

Verdugo, for his part, has mostly played out as an average outfielder. In 2023, he slashed .264/.324/.421 with 13 home runs and a 98 wRC+. Defensively, he charted quite well in right field, where he produced 9 DRS and a positive OAA mark of 1.

All of that gave him an fWAR of 2, which — if we’re assuming this is part of a larger scheme for Soto — would be a better number than what the Padres garnered from Trent Grisham (1.7).

If a flip to San Diego were to occur, Verdugo would likely be moved to center or left given the defensive excellence of platinum-glove-winner Fernando Tatis Jr. already having right field on lockdown.