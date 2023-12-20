Could Giants Trade for Ha-Seong Kim to Pair with Jung Hoo Lee?

Shortly after being introduced by the Giants and then returning to Korea, Lee did an interview where he mentioned Kim, a former KBO teammate who is in the final year of a four-year, $28 million deal.

While Kim has a $7 million mutual option for the 2025 campaign, there is little question that the price tag for his services will go up in the coming seasons and he should be looking to hit free agency after next season, assuming he can replicate the success he had in 2023.

In that interview, Lee said of Kim, “It’d be great to play on the same team again. But we’ll see what happens. He’s the first one that I called after I signed. He told me I’ll get to play for a great manager.”

Yes, Kim knows plenty about Melvin from their time together in San Diego, and that familiarity could come into play if the Giants are indeed looking to trade for a shortstop as Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle mentioned in this article.

Mentioning Kim as a possibility by name (along with Milwaukee’s Willy Adames), Slusser believes the Giants may try to put together a trade package that includes former second overall pick Joey Bart. After struggling in his first 162 games in a Giants uniform, could San Francisco use the catcher as a change of scenery candidate to land Kim?

Bart alone would not be enough to land Kim, but it is one piece that could interest the Padres as part of a bigger package.